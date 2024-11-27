Driven-New Mitsubishi Triton Bakkie.

We had the opportunity to drive the much anticipated Next -gen Triton from Mitsubishi recently. One of the manufacturers that leaves journalists very puzzled that not more cars are sold, as they have a solid reputation for being well built, with a good drive, and lots of tech.

The Next-Gen Triton is an extremely important model as it is the first global strategic vehicle to be rolled out at the start of the brands growth phase. With a new USP of Challenge Accepted, the Triton looks set to make a splash in the market for adventure lovers and bakkie fans in general.

Evolved to meet the needs of modern day bakkie owners

Now in its sixth generation, the Next-Gen Triton has been completely redesigned from the ground up. All elements including the interior and exterior design as well as the chassis, ladder frame and engine have been completely reimagined.

With a reputation for toughness to live up to it has evolved to meet the needs of the modern day bakkie owner.

Styling.

Let’s take a look at the new design.

The frontal design incorporates the Dynamic Shield which is now accentuated by a robust, three-dimensional front grille, fenders and a bumper that emphasise this form. The daytime running lights feature three L-shaped LED lights which resemble the sharp gaze of a hawk, which in combination with the three-dimensional three-light headlights below them, gives the Next-Gen Triton a commanding presence.

Across the model range the Next-Gen Mitsubishi Triton strikes a great balance between lifestyle and commercial use, key to this is a larger load bin and a 3.5-ton towing capacity.

At the rear T-shaped taillights on both sides emphasise width while also enforcing the sturdy design. 18 inch alloys give it a great look. . Across the model range the Next-Gen Mitsubishi Triton strikes a great balance between lifestyle and commercial use, key to this is a larger load bin and a 3.5-ton towing capacity.

The Cabin

The cabin is comfy and has loads of space, crowded with tech as well. The materials are mostly soft touch. It has an eight inch infotainment screen at eye level, which could be considered a little small by the latest standards. AppleCarplay & Android capability is available.

Ahead of the driver is a seven-inch multi-information display that offers all the necessary information at a glance and allows drivers to easily understand the vehicle’s status. The steering wheel, grips and door handles have all been designed based on an approach called Mitsubishi Touch, with a focus on grip comfort and sturdiness.

The Next-Gen Triton is approximately 50mm wider than the previous Triton, which translates into excellent shoulder room. Front seat adjustment range in all models is also segment leading. Rear seats in double cab models offer class leading shoulder and knee room by a significant margin, thanks in part to front seat backs that were designed with this in mind.

Safety.

The Next-Gen Triton has also evolved in terms of its safety equipment. Central to this is the Super Select II system with Active Yaw Control, Active Yaw Control improves cornering performance by applying light braking to the inside front wheel when cornering. This works by applying the brake to a spinning wheel and distributing the driving torque to wheels gripping the road surface, improving safety on slippery surfaces while also providing a sporty driving experience.

Other features include- Active Stability & Traction Control (ASTC) which improves stability on winding roads is standard on all models.

Hill Descent Control (HDC) maintains a set speed on downhill slopes to enable driving with confidence without the need for the driver to apply the brakes and Hill Start Assist (HSA), prevents roll-back during hill starts.

Passive safety includes driver and passenger airbags on single cab models. Double cab GL models are equipped with driver, driver knee and passenger airbags while all other derivatives add front, side and curtain front and rear airbags in addition.

Engine & handling.

A newly developed 4N16 DI-DC engine utilises a variable geometry turbocharger to achieve improved output and improved environmental performance as well as powerful acceleration and responsiveness thanks impressive power and torque figures of 135kW at 3 500rpm and 430Nm between 2 250 and 2 500rpm.

This engine is paired to either a six-speed automatic transmission or a six-speed manual transmission with shift by wire technology. We found this to be more powerful than the previous model, which is obvious, but more importantly the distribution of power to the wheels is so seamless.

GL models are fitted with 2.4-litre DI-DC engine that offers 81kW at 4000rpm and 200Nm between 1000 and 3750rpm and which is paired to a five-speed manual transmission.

Sporting an all-new chassis frame that is the backbone to its improved overall performance. High tensile materials absorb road noise and vibrations for a comfortable and safe driving experience that minimises stress and fatigue. The new chassis is also key to improved stability, handling and enhanced durability.

The rear leaf spring setup has been retained but has been redesigned to reduce weight and ensure better ride quality. Improvements include updated rubber components and beefier shock absorbers. Thanks to the increased strength of each leaf spring a weight reduction was achieved without sacrificing suspension capability. We drove on a really bumpy road in the Lion Park and it was quite pleasant. The Triton made short work of a medium difficulty 4×4 course, and sailed over and through all obstacles.

Drivers can choose from four different modes, selected via a dial selector to match the various road conditions. A unique feature is that 4H can be selected while driving at speeds of up to 100km/h.

In 4HLc the Triton is in four-wheel drive and the centre diff is locked ensuring traction in rough conditions such as snow, sand and dirt. 4LLc or low range, four-wheel drive, with the centre diff locked ensures capability in unstable road conditions such as mud or uneven surfaces.

Modes include Normal and Eco as well as Gravel and Snow when in 4H and Mud and Sand when in 4HLc and Rock in 4LLc.

The extensive model range includes three special editions that have been tailored specifically for South African customers.

The Mitsubishi Triton Athlete is aimed at urban trendsetters who prioritise style and sophistication along with capability and combines aesthetics with robust performance, making it ideal for professionals wanting to make a statement wherever they go. Highlights include Athlete decals, a silver grille badge, rear sports bar, door handle protectors, B-Pillar sashes, slimline fender flairs, window deflectors, roof rails, a rubberised load bin and black 17-inch mag wheels fitted with Dunlop AT5 tyres. We drove this edition and found it to be really good.

The Mitsubishi Triton Edition 46 is crafted for overlanding enthusiasts and hardcore adventurers who seek durability and reliability for off the beaten path exploration. The Edition 46 is equipped to tackle extreme conditions, offering the rugged practicality that overlanders demand. Standard accessories include a silver grille emblem, Edition 46 decals, door handle protectors, B-Pillar sashes, side door mouldings, roof rails, nudge bar, under bumper tow bar, black canopy, roof rack, kitchen with table, a rubberised load bin and 18-inch Dunlop tyres. Customers also have the option of fitting a Raw Suspension kit which adds an additional 40mm of ground clearance.

The Mitsubishi Triton Xtreme Edition is designed for those motorists who balance city life with outdoor escapes and is perfect for weekend warriors looking for a bakkie that offers bold, rugged styling and versatile performance. Distinguishing features include Xtreme decals, a black grille emblem, door handle protectors, wheel arch and side door mouldings, side window deflectors, roof rails, door handle protectors, B-Pillar sashes, light covers, a rubberised load bin and 17-inch mag wheels fitted with Dunlop AT5 tyres.

A range of approved accessories

Mitsubishi will be offering a wide range of accessories for fitment to the Next-Gen Triton, allowing customers to customise their vehicle to suit both private and commercial needs and their specific lifestyle or working requirements. These include protectors, dress-up accessories, a sports bar, fender arch mouldings, side door garnishes and grille emblems.

Class leading warranty

The Diamond Advantage Warranty includes a five-year/unlimited mileage, unrestricted warranty as well as a five-year/90 000km service plan, which ensures that the Triton is maintained to the highest standards, guaranteeing reliability and performance for years to come. The Diamond Advantage Warranty is a direct commitment from Mitsubishi Japan to the South African consumer and underscores Mitsubishi’s dedication to quality and reliability.

Pricing

Single-cab models

Triton Next-Gen 2.4 GL 4×2 Manual S/C R479 990

Triton Next-Gen 2.4 GL 4×2 Manual S/C R559 990

Double-cab models

Triton Next-Gen 2.4 GL 4×4 Manual D/C R639 990

Triton Next-Gen 2.4 GLS 4×2 Auto D/C R679 990

Triton Next-Gen 2.4 GLS 4×4 Manual D/C R739 990

Triton Next-Gen 2.4 GLS 4×4 Auto D/C R759 990

Triton Next-Gen 2.4 Xtreme 4×2 Auto D/C R769 990

Triton Next-Gen 2.4 Athlete 4×2 Auto D/C R779 990

Triton Next-Gen 2.4 Xtreme 4×4 Auto D/C R849 990

Triton Next-Gen 2.4 Athlete 4×4 Auto D/C R859 990

Triton Next-Gen 2.4 Edition 46 4×4 Auto D/C R889 990

Summation.

The Triton bakkie has been long awaited and did not fail to impress. We had a relatively short launch drive, and we look forward to a longer one soon, but it gave us a glimpse into it’s off-road feel, which has become legendary. As well as how it drives on the roads. Pricing has been looked at carefully and hopefully this will attract the buyers to the brand. I have long been an admirer of how this brand build cars, and they are drivers cars at their best.