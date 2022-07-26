Driven-Nissan Terra 2.5L d

Drove the Nissan Terra today, the unit coming from Mark White Nissan in Fourways Crossing in Johannesburg. Only 140 or so units came into the country and have quickly sold. Nissan have advised that they will not be launching the SUV generally in SA, as it does not fit with their Marketing vision.

Many people have requested to drive and purchase the SUV as it is a viable competitor to the Fortuner, Everest and the Isuzu M-UX. All of these have 7-seat options, like the Terra. Which seems to have been called the X-Terra in the Middle East. According to Nissan SA, the Terra promises to be an ideal partner for customers seeking a reliable partner for both everyday commuting and exciting outdoor adventures.

Underlining this bold new design, breakthrough engineering and a suite of advanced Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies, the Terra offers impressive strength, driving capabilities and adventure-ready confidence for drivers to go ‘beyond boundaries’ and explore new places.

Styling.

Developed in line with Nissan’s ‘unbreakable’ frame vehicle design philosophy, the front resembles the iconic Nissan Patrol with the powerful new V-motion grille, The overall image is rugged and imposing, and the C-shaped LED signature headlamps, similar to those on the Patrol, have evolved and seem to convey a more high-tech impression.

It has a running board on either side of the SUV for easy exit stepping or entering the cabin. The rear lights give the impression of width as well as of strength. We drove the 4×2 SE variant.

Cabin.

The cabin is large and comfortable, cloth seats on our variant. The cabin is very quiet with minimal road noise as more cladding has been used around the engine, as well as acoustic glass on the windshield and side windows. Inside, the instrument panel has a full-width horizontal design, and the 9-inch intuitive touch-screen display screen dominates the center, adding enhanced sophistication. Soft touch materials lend an air of premium quality.

Engine.

The only engine derivative in SA is the 2.5L 4-cylinder diesel engine, which produces a saucy 140kw & 450 Nm of torque. It is mated to a 7-speed auto transmission, which is smooth changing, and the power delivery is very good for overtaking etc. The SUV is well planted on the road, and does not feel top heavy at all.

It has a 78 L fuel tank, and we got 8.8 L/100km which is pretty good considering it’s size. That figure would go up over 10 in an urban environment. It has good ground clearance of 243mm, and boasts approach angles of 32.3 deg and departure of 26.6 deg.

It has a host of safety features and pricing can be obtained from Mark White Nissan, where they have two units left on sale. They can be contacted on 011 8401960, and ask for Mark White.

In summation, the SUV has a great drive, feels so well planted, and is quiet as well. It has a premium feel in the cabin, and is spacious and comfortable. It has the third row of seats as well to make it a seven-seater. We found the power delivery very good, and it feels like a real cruiser for the open road.