Driven- Opel Mokka Crossover.

Drove the All New Opel Mokka last week, and it is a refreshing change from the previous generation, way better looking, with lots of up to date tech as well.

The new Opel Mokka boasts the iconic new Vizor design. The Mokka offers drivers and passengers alike a unique experience, providing loads of driver technological innovation.

The new Opel Mokka arrives in South Africa hot on the heels of the innovative Opel Zafira, another winner, and is certainly an SUV to stand out of the crowd. Opel has always been a fan favourite in SA going back to the Escort, and the Boss.

Two models of the distinctive Opel Mokka are destined to excite South African customers: the Mokka Elegance and Mokka GS Line, both powered by the same turbocharged 1.2-litre petrol engine with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Styling.

The new Opel Mokka looks a lot bigger than it’s predecessor, and looks wider as well, giving it way more road presence. Seen from the front, the most striking element is the Opel Vizor, with its unmistakable design. As on a full-face helmet, a protective visor covers the new front face of the Opel, combining in a single element the grille, the LED headlights and the new logo with the Opel lightning bolt.

The model name appears in the center of the tailgate with a specific font that forms the word “Mokka” in a technical, fluid and lively way and is stretched in a wide landscape format, confidently spaced to emphasise the width of the car. This looks cool and adds a bit of ownership on the Crossover. The contrasting roof on the one model also adds some presence.

Cabin.

Inside the cabin you have two large screens, these provide the driver with clean information, and move away from lots of bells and whistles, which distract drivers. This system operates intuitively, with the buttons still controlling the most important functions without having to navigate through menus.

The Mokka was the first Opel to feature the redesigned lightning bolt logo, the new way of naming the models, with the new graphic letters implanted in the rear and in the center.

The headlamps of the new Mokka feature the Opel’s iconic ‘wing’ design and is modern and elegant in its appearance. Eco LED are headlamps standard on the Elegance model, while the GS Line offers the Full-LED Matrix headlamps. The interior is quite roomy and very comfy as well.

Engine.

Opel always have interesting and somewhat lively engines, in this case a 1.2L turbo that delivers 96kW at 5,500 r/min and thanks to low internal friction and responsive turbo technology, allows the delivery of high torque at low revs.

Despite its power, this all-aluminum engine with an eight-speed automatic gearbox with particularly smooth shifts offers an impressive fuel consumption of 5.3- and 6.1 l/100 km on the extra-urban and combined cycle respectively with just 139g/km of CO2. We found this engine very responsive and zippy over the Cape roads we traversed.

Safety.

The new Mokka displays a number of safety systems that are ahead of it’s segment standard.

Forward Collision Warning with Automatic Emergency Braking and Pedestrian Detection on GS Line models work at speeds above 5km/h. When the Mokka approaches a vehicle or pedestrian too quickly, the system emits a warning signal and displays a message in the driver information centre.

Adaptive cruise control (also on GS Line models) maintains a set safe distance between the new Mokka and the vehicle in front, using radar sensors and cameras. It works between 30km/h and 180km/h.

Opel is at the forefront in the field of lighting. All versions of the Mokka are equipped with the latest generation LED lights, ranging from daytime running lights bearing the Opel signature to front fog lights. At the rear, the choice to always have lights with LED technology has allowed the designers to opt for very thin and stretched lights, which reinforces the feeling of precision and quality.

The driver and front passenger can place their smartphones on the tray provided in the center console. A rubber mat prevents the devices from slipping.

The new range of infotainment systems ensures perfect connectivity to inform or entertain the driver and passengers of the Mokka. Monitors are an integral part of the Opel’s new Pure Panel and is ideally positioned in relation to the driver. The Elegance model is equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen IntelliLink infotainment system, the multimedia radio combining modern connectivity that allows music playback via USB, Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The steering wheel controls also allow the driver to access the multimedia system.

The GS Line offers a bigger 10-inch high-definition IntelliLink colour touchscreen with the addition of built-in navigation. The navigation system provides the driver with information on various destinations, traffic alerts, local weather, and embedded voice control.

In summation, the Opel Mokka is much improved, with Sporty looks and updated tech the order of the day. As it is expected their turbo engines deliver a responsive drive.

Pricing.

Opel Mokka comes with the standard three years/120,000km warranty and Roadside Assistance. Service intervals are every 12 months or 15,000km but covered by the Mokka’s four years/60,000km service plan.

Opel Mokka 1.2T Elegance R 469 900

Opel Mokka 1.2T GS Line R 519 900