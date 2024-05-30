Driven-Toyota Hilux GR-S III Double Cab.

Had the opportunity to experience the already legendary Toyota Hilux, this time in the guise of the Hilux GR-S III on the roads and dunes of the Eastern Cape. Toyota touts it’s Dakar Rally winning formula with the very masculine looking GR-S III. Trading on it’s well known reputation for durability & reliability since 1968, GR-S III is a culmination of the journey.

The double cab Hilux GR-S III delivers a powerful combination of enhanced handling and stability, with excellent towing (3 500kg) and payload (1 000kg) capacity allied to an assertive design evolution. It stands out from the crowd, wherever the spirit of adventure takes it.

Exterior.

The new Hilux GR-S III has imposing powerful looks, and comes with 17-inch black alloy wheels. It also has red brake calipers which are sporty looking, and they go with the rest of the GR regalia.

Marking the Hilux GR-S III out from the crowd is a variety of premium exterior design details, such as the black G mesh front grille featuring classic Toyota name logo, black sidestep, mirrors and door handles. Silver-coloured protective front underguard, black rear bumper and distinctive GR logos compliment an evocative appearance.

The GR-S III features an increase in tread, the lateral distance between the wheels, which is expanded by 140mm at the front and 155mm at the rear compared to the standard Toyota Hilux. This creates a confidence-inspiring ride even in adverse weather or road conditions. It is also more quiet on the road, and has a smoother drive, thanks to enhanced suspension & brakes.

In the Cabin.

The Hilux GR-S III’s sporting heritage is underlined with a black monochrome theme, contrasted by red accents, and red seat belts, this is a nod to the GR identity. It has aluminuim paddle controls and a sporty steering wheel with a perforated finish.

Black suede and leather sport seats, with silver stitching and perforation, elevate the interior appearance and provide exceptional comfort as well as a better grip, minimising sliding when the occupants experience higher lateral forces. This helped immensely on the challenging dune driving, with steep drop-offs and blind humps, it was not easy to be seated comfortably.

Completing the high-quality look and feel of the Hilux GR-S III cabin is a new hydrographic ornament on the door trim and dashboard, which also features GR details on the information display and instrumentation.

It also boasts Toyota’s multimedia system, operated using an 8-inch touchscreen display. To elevate your audio senses, the GR-S III now comes standard with a JBL sound system with nine speakers. We found the cabin to be roomy and comfortable.

Engine.

The powerful and proven 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine provides response and vigour, no matter the requirement. Delivering 165kW and 550Nm of torque, it is matched to a six-speed automatic transmission. It has a sport mode that increases power and fuel consumption is not bad either.

Technical Changes

Functional design strengthened by enhanced approach angle and greater ground clearance

Optimal front and rear suspension balance for smoother, more stable ride.

More precise, powerful braking with bigger 17-inch front discs and new 15-inch rear discs

Increase from 29 degrees to 30 degrees of approach angle, and enhanced ground clearance, extend its formidable off-road capabilities. That is achieved via a 20 mm increase in ride height combined with a tread increase of 140mm at the front and 155 mm at the rear.

Aerodynamically, the Hilux GR-S III takes a no-compromise approach thanks to the new air curtain structure, including a brand-new bumper with a functional fog lamp bezel which seeks to optimise drag efficiency and reduce turbulence in the wheel arch.

We did some dune driving, and the Hilux performed great up & down some steep drop-offs, and in some thick beach sand. We never got stuck, or experienced a nervous moment at all. The Toyota Hilux GR-S III inspires confidence.

Hilux GR-S III Pricing

The Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD-6 DC 4×4 GR Sport III is competitively priced at R999 000. It also comes standard with 9-services/100 000km service plan (with intervals of 10 000 km) and a 3-year/100 000km warranty.

Summation.

Lots to like about the latest version, it has the looks, charisma and the updated tech needed to go forth. The extra power is also welcome, and personally, I can’t see why someone would want more power than 165kw, when fuel prices are so high.