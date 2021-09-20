Driven-Toyota Land Cruiser 300-Master of Africa.

When I think of large SUV’S that are capable off-road, and are suitable for cross-country border driving, the Land Cruiser comes to mind. Either the 79 series or the way more comfortable Land Cruiser SUV. And now with much fanfare, the Land Cruiser 300 has made it’s presence known in SA. Bringing all of it’s already formidable assets, it now boasts the acclaimed Toyota TNGA architecture as it’s own. And after driving it in the West Coast for a few days, in my opinion, you can confidently call it the new age of Land Cruiser.

It has a very different silhouette to it’s predecessor, way more attractive, not as square, and the rear actually has some curves. I wasn’t privy to the 80-series, but it apparently bears a resemblance. It photograph’s beautifully, and the front end , with it’s prominent grille and bonnet with the trademark middle channel down the centre, all couple to make the look bold indeed. I really like the rectangular headlamps in front as well as the large trapezoidal tail lamps. The Cruiser detailing lends itself to creating a self-assured look.

New Platform

The Land Cruiser 300 serves as the flagship to the Toyota SUV-range, and carries an enviable reputation as the ‘Master of Africa’. The ‘300’ model is a ‘ground-up’ design, featuring an all-new TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) platform designated as TNGA-F. The F indicates the first ladder-frame execution of TNGA – a fact that should find favour with off-road enthusiasts.

Engines

The previous model, albeit with V8 engines, seemed clumsy and heavy on fuel. Two new engines make their debut in the LC 300, buyers have the choice of a 3.5-litre V6 Twin Turbo petrol engine or 3.3-litre V6 Turbodiesel. Both powerplants focus on delivering increased efficiency, improved torque output and elevated levels of refinement versus the outgoing V8-variants.

I know which variant I would buy, but I cannot really choose a favourite, enjoying both equally on my three day drive through the beautiful West Coast and Namaqualand areas. The 3.3 V6 Diesel punches out 225 kW @ 4000 rpm with a ‘stump-pulling’ 700 Nm available between 1600 and 2600 rpm.

The petrol V6 offers 305 kW @ 5200 rpm with a stout 650 Nm available from 2000 rpm. This engine utilises Toyota’s acclaimed D-4ST injection system (a combination of port and direct injection), quick-response Dual VVT-i system and low-inertia turbochargers to achieve an ultra-smooth power delivery.

The response from pedal is excellent, and passing is a breeze, it reaches a claimed top speed of 210 km/h for both variants. The new engines are mated to a new slick-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission with low-range and diff-lock functionality.

Fuel consumption figures are claimed as 12.1 l/100 km for the Petrol and 8.9 l/100 km for the diesel – with CO2 emissions checking in at 291 and 238 respectively. These seemed pretty much accurate to us.

On top of the new engines, comes three new grade line-ups, namely the: GX-R, ZX and GR-S. GX-R remains the utility-focussed model and serves as the entry point to the range, while the ZX serves as the luxury model.

For the first time on Land Cruiser, a GR Sport (aka GR-S) grade will be offered which serves as the off-road performance model. As such the GR-S features bespoke exterior styling and trim, rugged 18″ alloy wheels, while adopting an off-road-biased specification list – without skimping on any comfort or convenience. This model joins the other Gazoo Racing (GR) products, and expands the GR brand into Land Cruiser territory for the first time. I drove this in quite arduous rocky terrain at Bushmanskloof, and it performed admirably.

Most of the more difficult terrain was navigated on 4Lo and with diff-lock engaged. The crawl function was also engaged.

The ZX model in turn is for your urban warrior, to mount a few pavements, and possibly push off to the bush for a weekend, and drive on dirt tracks. It comes with 20’ alloy wheels. Let’s look at what each grade features are about.

All models boast a comprehensive specification level including LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, keyless entry with auto-door-lock, park distance control, an electric parking brake, climate control with rear zone, power driver-seat adjustment, Multi-Information Display (MID), built-in Navigation (with Tracks 4 Africa support on GX-R), multiple power outlets with charging port, Crawl Control and Drive Mode Select.

The ZX and GR-S additionally feature power fold-down third-row seating, a power-operated back door with hands-free function, heated steering wheel with wood accents, JBL 14-speaker audio system with DVD playback and 12.3″ screen, Multi-Terrain Monitor with Panoramic View, seat heating & ventilation for first- and second-row passengers, a wireless charger and tyre pressure monitoring. All models have Apple CarPlay/Android Auto functionality.

The ZX model adds a Wi-Fi enabled rear-seat entertainment system with wireless headphones, while the GR-S model features a high-tech E-KDSS* system to maximise off-road capability. Both variants also feature additional drive mode select modes and a AWD Integrated Management (AIM) system for superior vehicle control.

In such a vehicle , that touts it’s off-road ability, we need to go into a bit more detail, as to what actualy enables this to be so.

All-wheel Drive Integrated Management (AIM) combines the vehicles’ key dynamic modules to deliver enhanced performance across all terrains. The Electric Power Steering (EPS), VSC, Brake Control as well as engine and transmission logic are all tailored to suit conditions via the Multi-Terrain Select (MTS) interface.

The MTS-system allows the driver to select different terrain modes including Deep Snow, Mud, Dirt and Sand – to optimise vehicle performance and maximise traction.

We used this over the rocky terrain, as well as the crawl function to great effect.

In Low-range mode, Rock, Mud and Sand are available alongside the new Auto mode which allows the LC300’s terrain logic and camera system to help predict the preferred driving mode based on inputs from various sensors.

The ZX & GR-S includes a new 3D Multi Terrain Monitor (MTM) which uses four surround cameras to display obstacles around the vehicle – including terrain conditions. A Panoramic View mode creates a birds-eye view of the vehicle – aiding visibility. Very handy to see where wheels are etc, especially if you do not have someone in front guiding you.

Also new to the ZX and GR-S is the Turn Assist Function – which helps the vehicle make sharp turns on loose surfaces by braking the inside rear wheel.

Toyota Safety Sense is fitted to both the ZX and GR-S grades and offers a full suite of active safety aids with autonomous driving technologies such as Lane Trace Assist and all-speed radar cruise control. The usual supporting functions such as Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM), Lane Departure Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) with braking, and Adaptive High Beam are also included.

Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Active Traction Control (ATRC) and Hill Assist Control (HAC), join Trailer Sway Control (TSC), Downhill Assist Control (DAC) and the obligatory ABS, EBD and Brake Assist (BA) driver support systems. The Land Cruiser felt stable on the road at all times, and fairly nimble for a big unit, quite sprightly compared with the previous generation as well.

We loved the Pearl white and black trim colour, as well as a Bronze.

Model Line-up Pricing.

Land Cruiser 300 GX-R 3.3D – R 1 283 200

Land Cruiser 300 ZX 3.3D – R 1 765 500

Land Cruiser 300 ZX 3.5T – R 1 797 100

Land Cruiser 300 GR-S 3.3D – R 1 811 900

Land Cruiser 300 GR-S 3.5T – R 1 842 900

All LC300 models are sold with a 9-services / 90 000 km service plan with service intervals set at 12-months or 10 000 km (whichever occurs first). A 3-year/100 000 km Warranty is included across the board. Customers can also purchase service, maintenance plan and warranty extensions from their nearest Toyota dealer.

All Land Cruiser 300 models are equipped with Toyota Connect, which provides customers with telematics and vehicle-health information at their fingertips via the MyToyota App. The Connect suite also includes a Wi-Fi module which is pre-loaded with a complimentary 15Gb of data and customers can top-up their data with special data-bundle deals via the MyToyota App.

In summary, I was pretty blown away with how improved the LC 300 is, it is no longer the wallowly unit it was before. It has increased skills, and it can get there quickly, as well as safely. My fav drive of the grades was the GR-S diesel.