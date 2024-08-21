Driven-Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.

I’ve always loved the Land Cruiser series, from the LC 300, to the 79 and my least favorite, the Prado. With the latest generation Prado, I feel a flicker of anticipation that this one can make me like it much much more.

It’s perhaps no surprise that its enduring worldwide reputation has made it one of Toyota’s best-selling models, with more than 11.3 million sales to date, across more than 170 countries and regions.

Exterior Styling.

This latest design seems more off-roader and more butch than the previous one which seemed to scream Sandton cruiser. It was under powered as well.

Quite square looking, it looks like an SUV that is capable of big things in the bush.

The classic LC Prado silhouette references the definitive lines of the early Land Cruiser models (the 40, 60 and 70 Series Land Cruisers are clear influences) with a strong horizontal axis, a long bonnet, upright windscreen, a short front overhang and distinctive trapezoidal wheel arches.

The Prado’s overall length is 4,925mm, width 1,980mm and height 1,935mm; the wheelbase is 2,850mm. The restoration of the classic TOYOTA logo front centre and at the rear above the licence plate garnish is a boos idea and practicality is designed-in with bumper corners that are easy to replace if damaged.

The standard headlight options are a slim oblong triple-eye arrangement of LEDs or a classic round-eye projector bi-LED alongside vertically arranged turn indicator and daytime running lights. Again, with a view to avoiding damage, the front fog lights are deeply recessed in the bumper corners; the front and rear corners are chamfered (which also aids manoeuvrability); and the lower door sections have a scraped, concave surface.

At the rear, the lights are tightly grouped in vertically stacked combi-units. Spats are fitted ahead of the front wheels, reducing the airflow striking the tyres and directing air to help cool the brake discs. The spats are deformable, so can withstand rough road driving.

Into the Cabin.

The cabin is big and roomy, in the front as well as the rear. Knee pads and padded door shoulders provide protection when the going gets tough. The choc brown leather for me was bomb, but others mentioned they didn’t like it. Very comfortable seats and with lots of options to set to your standard.

The driver’s instrument combimeter and multimedia display are set high for easy visibility and there is a wide console area – a Land Cruiser characteristic – that keeps driving controls close at hand for quick and intuitive operation. The digital instrument display (9 or 12.3-inch according to equipment grade) presents meters and data with sharp graphics that are clear to read in all lighting conditions.

The multimedia system is accessed via high-definition touchscreen (eight or 12.3-inch). The physical shape of the switches and their operating methods have been unified – simple toggle or push controls – so the driver can operate them easily without having to look away from the wheel or change their posture.

Throughout, there is a unified look to the interior, with consistent material quality, feel and appearance, communicating a strong character. Functional areas are flat and hard; touch points are soft and thickly covered with a sense of volume.

Although a seven-seater, there is space behind the third-row seats for two 55cm suitcases. With the third row folded, there is room enough for three 86cm cases plus one 81cm and one 69cm.

The new LC Prado also gets a top-hanged rear door as standard, improving the ease of access with the availability of power back door operation and an independently opening glass hatch. A genuine 7-seater it has a third row of seats that are power operated.

The ENGINE.

The LC Prado is being introduced with a 2.8-litre turbodiesel engine re-engineered for improved driveability and a stronger balance of fuel efficiency and performance.

The 2,755cc in-line four-cylinder DOHC direct injection multivalve unit produces a maximum 150 kW at 3,000 rpm and is matched to a new eight-speed Direct Shift automatic transmission. With maximum torque of 500 Nm generated between 1,600 and 2,800 rpm, it has the muscle to tow loads of up to 3,500kg. This gives the Prado way more power and torque for difficult terrain, as well as more efficient fuel economy as well.

It is still quite agricultural sounding however, and makes a brr noise when switched off. Handling is good in such a big unit.

New 8-speed automatic transmission

The powertrain features a new 8-speed automatic transmission designed to enhance driving performance and fuel economy and offering quiet performance. With closer gear ratios, a new, compact torque converter and optimised components, the transmission delivers precise lock-up control, rhythmic shifting and a smooth acceleration feel.

The torque converter features a multi-plate lock-up clutch with an expanded range, contributing to the direct drive feel and overall fuel economy. Lock-up control can be implemented from low speeds, adding to the quality of the drive feel.

All-wheel drive.

The essential quality of the LC Prado as a vehicle that can “take you anywhere and everywhere and bring you back safe and sound” includes the ability to tackle challenging off-road conditions. In taking the model back to its origins, Toyota has ensured that the vehicle has the fundamental, built-in strength to deliver on this promise, rather than relying on sophisticated technologies.

The driveline for the LC Prado’s permanent all-wheel drive features a revised propeller shaft structure designed for durability and quieter performance.

The differential locking system has been changed from a motor to a solenoid type, giving 85% quicker response (around 0.15 sec) should the vehicle become stranded.

The transfer unit has also been updated for improved durability, an increase in actuator motor torque and anti-corrosion performance. A new toggle switch for selecting the H4 or L4 ranges and new diff lock switches are located on the centre console, next to the shift lever.

Extreme testing

The development programme tested the new model to the limits of its endurance. Toyota constructed a new off-road test track – the daunting Course F at the Shibetsu proving ground in Japan – faithfully reproducing a range of the most challenging driving conditions from around the world.

The course’s design includes slopes, muddy tracks, rocky roads and mogul landscapes, each placing different demands on the vehicle.

Extensive testing has also taken place in the Middle East and Australia.

New GA-F platform and frame

The LC Prado’s authentic off-road character is reflected in its retention of a body-on-frame construction, but its capability moves a step above the current model. The foundation for its performance is the new GA-F platform and frame, as also featured in the new Land Cruiser 300.

This gives the vehicle structure significantly greater strength and rigidity, achieved through a combination of focused construction techniques. The new model has 84 extra short-pitch weld points around the side doors and lower rocker edges and, for the first time, uses structural adhesive (a total of 11.9 m) to enhance rigidity where sheet metal parts meet

Overall the torsional rigidity of the frame has increased by 50%, while that of the frame and body combined has risen by 30%. The result is a vehicle that responds and moves just as the driver intends.

The new Prado is the first Land Cruiser model to be fitted with an electric power steering system (EPS). To help communicate good feedback to the driver, steering column rigidity has been enhanced and the steering shaft and tube have been enlarged.

The new electronically controlled braking system has been designed for improved feel and performance that matches the driver’s intentions. Control, performance and rigidity have been optimised to produce a natural and linear braking feel.

An on-demand pressure system provided by a general purpose VSC unit operates in addition to a conventional pressure system, enhancing the braking feel.

Downhill Assist Control (DAC) can be used to automatically provide stable braking without wheel-lock while maintaining a low vehicle speed when negotiating steep descents. The system has been developed so that it can be used as a cruise control function at speeds between 4 and 30 km/h in the vehicle’s H4 and L4 range.

The Land Cruiser’s Crawl Control can be used to maintain a low speed in off-road/downhill driving. It controls the engine torque and brake pressure, avoiding wheelspin and wheel-locking and allowing the driver to focus on the steering.

Crawl Control operates in the L4 transfer mode. The driver can select the appropriate speed using the dial selector on the console. There are five different speed settings appropriate for a wide range of different driving surfaces and inclines.

The Multi-Terrain Select (MTS) adjusts the vehicle’s steering, drive force and hydraulic brake control to meet the demands of different off-road driving scenarios. The system now provides an additional Auto mode so the driver doesn’t have to alter the setting as conditions change and it can also be used when the car is in the high transfer mode as well as low.

MTS is simple to engage, using the powertrain control switch and multi-function dial selector on the centre console.

Multi-Terrain Monitor

The Land Cruiser’s Panoramic View Monitor (PVM) provides a complete view of the area immediately around and, using a Multi-Terrain Monitor (MTM) function, beneath the vehicle to help with precise manoeuvring on challenging terrain. New MTM options include back underfloor view with guidelines showing the vehicle and tyre positions. The images in the display screen can be expanded using touch controls to gain an even more detailed view.

One model, three variants

The new LC Prado comes standard with a host of convenience and safety features including:

8-Speed Auto Transmission

Clearance and Parking Sonar

Leather Seats with lumbar support

Dual Zone Auto Air Conditioner

7 x USB ports

Toyota Safety Sense 3

Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Back Door

18” Alloy Wheels

Opening the range, the Prado TX is generously equipped with a wide scale of standard innovations and conveniences such as seat heater and ventilation (driver and passenger), Android Auto & Apple CarPlay (wired), Auto Headlamp Levelling and a 6-speaker sound system.

The VX-R in turn adds an array of features – including a digital rear-view mirror, larger infotainment screen (12.3”), 5-mode Drive selector (versus 3-mode in the TX), Stabiliser Disconnecting Mechanism, power folding seats, heads-up display (HUD), wireless charger, fridge, heated steering wheel, 10-speaker sound system and wireless Apple CarPlay. The front lighting elements are upgraded to individual LED items in VX-R guise, 2nd row passengers inherit seat heating and ventilation and a power moonroof joins the specification roster.

The First Edition is the pinnacle of the Prado line-up, available only in limited numbers and for a limited period. While it shares similar specification with the VX-R, it is easily distinguishable from the other variants courtesy of the classic round headlamps versus the regular rectangular shape.

The First Edition also stands apart, exclusive mono- and bi-tone Sand exterior paintwork and “First Edition” badges. In the cabin the front seats feature special upholstery accents with embossing on the door panels, while the driver also gains paddle shift control over the transmission.

Safety.

The package includes a host of Toyota Safety Sense 3 (SS3) features, including Blind Spot Monitor (with Rear Cross Traffic Alert), Lane Keep Assist, Pre-Crash System (Brake Synchronised) as well as Safe Exit Assist (SEA). The latter warns if there is a risk of a door being opened into the path of a vehicle or cycle approaching from the rear.

The SS3 package is also complemented by a number of other fundamental safety features such as park distance control, wireless door lock as well as Curtain, Driver, Passenger, Driver Knee, Front Side, Passenger Knee and Front Centre airbags.

Connected Service

All Toyota owners can sign up for a personal MyToyota profile. is designed by Toyota SA to provide a platform for owners to quickly and conveniently access all information and services related to their vehicle(s). Additionally, all new Toyota vehicles are fitted with a device that opens up a whole new world of features. Simply opt in and you have access to in-car WiFi capability (with a complimentary 25Gb), along with a host of supplementary Connect services.

TOYOTA LAND CRUISER PRADO PRICING

Prado 2.8GD TX – R1 296 300

R1 296 300 Prado 2.8GD VX-R – R1 448 900

R1 448 900 Prado 2.8GD 1 st Edition – R1 462 400

R1 462 400 Prado 2.8GD 1st Edition Bi-Tone – R1 472 600

– All Land Cruiser Prado models come standard with 9-services/90 000km service plan and a 3-year/100 000km warranty.

Summation.

Whilst we only had the pleasure of driving the LC Prado over two days, which became one due to a Sunday, it impressed on a number of fronts. Much more of a go anywhere SUV now which instils confidence that you will go forth, and return. It has vastly improved styling and spec, with a new engine and gearbox, as well as other systems to get you through some tough stuff. Probably not going to me so much a SANDTON mommy car now, and be on the list of enthusiastic 4×4 drivers.