Driven-Updated Volkswagen Polo Vivo.

Drove the range-topping Volkswagen Polo Vivo last week which got a fresh new look with exterior and interior updates. Close to 120 000 (119 679) second- generation Volkswagen Polo Vivo units have been sold since its launch in the local market in 2018. Since the Polo Vivo was first introduced in South Africa in 2010, the popular hatch has recorded 313 620 in cumulative sales.

Styling.

Visually, the new Polo Vivo can be identified in the front-end by a 2D Volkswagen badge, redesigned front bumper with Daytime Running Lights and new headlights. The rear end also spots a new 2D Volkswagen badge with Vivo name in chrome centred below it and new antenna.

Exterior features include black painted mirror caps adding a sleek and sophisticated touch to the GT model. New 15 and 16-inch (standard on the Life and Style models) wheels enhance the vehicle’s appeal and driving dynamics. The new headlights, from the Life models, offer improved illumination and a modern look.

New Wheels. From the side, the new Polo can be differentiated by the new alloy wheels. The wheel line-up consists of the standard steel wheels for the Vivo (14-inch) and optional 15-inch Tosa alloy wheel), 15-inch ‘Ubomi’ alloy wheel on the Life models, 16-inch ‘Portago’ for the Style and the 17-inch ‘Mirabeau’ alloy wheel which comes standard in the top of the range GT model.

The new model is a definite head turner and many admiring glances were sent our way on test drives.

New interior features

The Vivo, Life, Style and the GT have new interior trims which add exciting ambience and feel into the cabin of the new Polo Vivo. For seamless connectivity and entertainment, the new Polo Vivo now features a new infotainment system with a 9-inch Mirgor radio with four to six speakers (depending on the equipment line) and App-Connect. The seats have been updated with new materials and designs which include front side airbags (standard on the Style and GT) for additionally safety.

Safety features

Active and passive standard safety features have been enhanced in the new Polo Vivo. Electronic Stability Control (ESC), hill start control, and remote central locking are standard features across the range.

Engines.

The new Polo Vivo model range is offered with 1.4 and 1.6 MPI four-cylinder and three-cylinder 1.0 TSI petrol engines. The power output of the four-cylinder engines ranges from 55kW to 77kW. These engines are available with 5-speed manual transmissions as standard.

1.4 delivering 55kW

The entry engine in the Polo Vivo model range is the 1.4-liter with the 55kW power output available 4800rpm. This engine has ample power and torque for dynamic and everyday driving. From 3750rpm, the engine peaks at 130 Nm. In addition to its lively performance, the 1.4-liter engine has impressive fuel consumption of 5.5 l/100 km. This engine is offered with the Vivo derivative.

1.4 delivering 63kW

The 1.4 MPI 63kW engine has 132 Nm of torque available at 3750rpm. Its average fuel consumption is 5.9 l/100km. This engine is offered with the Life derivative.

Standard features

The new Polo Vivo is offered with standard features. There are functional optional features for the customers who want to individualise their new Polo Vivo.

1.4 55kW Vivo

Interior

Multi-function steering wheel

Radio Mirgor with 9“display with App Connect, Bluetooth, USB

‘Iceberg’ cloth seat trim

Functional Equipment

Front electric windows

Power steering

Height and reach adjustable steering column.

Full size steel spare wheel

Exterior

Body colours bumpers

Black door handles

Black mirror caps

Front fog lights and cornering lights including Daytime Running Lights

Safety and Security

Driver and passenger airbags

Safety Package (Electronic Stability Control and Tyre Pressure monitor)

Hill Start Assist

Optional features

’Tosa’ 15-inch alloy wheels

Floor mats, front and rear

1.4 63kW Life and 1.6 77kW Life Tiptronic

Same standard features as Vivo plus:

Exterior

Body coloured door handles

Twin headlamps with integrated high beam.

15“ Ubomi Alloy Wheels

Interior

‘Halftone’ cloth seat trim

Luggage compartment lighting

Functional Equipment

Height adjustable driver seat

Optional Features

Cruise Control

Front side airbags

Lights and Vision Package (rain sensor + dusk sensor)

Parking Package (Rear View Camera with read PDC)

Storage Package (front centre armrest and drawer under driver’s seat)

Floor mats, front and rear

Prices (VAT and emissions tax included)

Polo Vivo 1.4 55kW Vivo R266,600

Polo Vivo 1.4 63kW Life R288,500

The Volkswagen Polo Vivo comes standard with a 3-year / 120 000km warranty and a 6-year anti-corrosion warranty. The service interval is 15 000 km. 5-year / 150 000km engine warranty.

Summation.

As long as Volkswagen take into account their target market they shouldn’t go wrong. Competition from Chinese brands has seen their market share shrink, but the cars are still of quality build and fuel consumption is great. Pricing needs to be watched.