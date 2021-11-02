Driven- Volkswagen GOLF 8 GTI.

Finally got my turn in fleet, to test drive the eighth generation Golf 8 GTI. The current generation Golf GTI has sold 14 252 units since its launch in South Africa in July 2013. It’s been an icon in SA for some time, and was probably one of the cars that coined the’’ Vrrr Pah’’ phrase. The latest generation has a more muted sound than it’s predecessor, which might annoy some of the buyer’s. But from a performance, handling and digital point of view, it ticks all boxes.

South Africa is one of the biggest Golf GTI markets outside of Europe; 34% of the total seventh generation of Golf sales were the GTI derivative. The Golf model range was also the best-selling in the A Hatch segment in South Africa last year with a 29.1% segment share.

GTI Styling..

The GTI still looks great, with clean lines, from it’s wide air intakes, with the low-positioned LED lights which give it a signature look. The LED strip which lights up the radiator grille, and the red GTI logo, that tells lesser cars to move on over baby. It is still front wheel drive, and has 18 inch Richmond alloy wheels , that give it the moves.

At the rear, the roof spoiler, diffuser and two round tailpipes located at the outer sides are striking distinguishing features of the new GTI. The optional panoramic sunroof is controlled using a swiping action. The Golf GTI’s ignition lock has been replaced by an engine start/stop button (standard equipment), which is notable in that once the doors are opened, it pulses red until the engine is started. So, in essense, the GTI 8 looks quick.

Cockpit.

The Golf GTI is now fully digitalised, and has an interior landscape of displays and controls. The digital displays of the standard InnoVision cockpit and infotainment system start up as soon as the doors are opened. The previous three-spoke sports steering wheel has been transformed into a new multi-function leather sports steering wheel with touch controls.

The interior is optimised through the standard InnoVision Cockpit (digital display) which is 10.25 inches wide. The conventional controls for the headlights as well as fog lights have been changed to a digital panel. The new Golf GTI features a smaller gear knob as a result of adopting a shift-by-wire system. Swiping actions are also required to change the volume and temperature.

Ambient lighting is also a standard feature which gives drivers 30 interior colours to choose from. The Golf 8 GTI will be the second model in the Volkswagen range to come available with the optional Harmon Kardon sound system with a 12-channel amplifier with 480W output as well as eight speakers, one centre speaker and a subwoofer.

Coming in only one derivative, the Golf 8 GTI in South Africa comes with the following standard features- 18-inch Richmond alloy wheels, Lights and Vision Package including high-beam control light assist, Climatronic air conditioning, heated leather-wrapped multi-function sports steering wheel with touch control and shifting paddles, GTI Vienna leather seats, keyless locking and starting system, Composition Media Radio, multi-colour InnoVision Cockpit, App-Connect, Cruise Control with speed limiter, Park Distance Control, mobile phone interface with inductive charging function as well as 30-colour ambient lighting.

It comes with a vast array of optional features like: panoramic sunroof, mechanically swivelling trailer hitch, IQ Light: LED Matrix Headlights, Black Styling Package with black 18-inch Bergamo alloy wheels, Head-up Display, Adaptive chassis control including driving profile selection, smokers package, 19-inch Adelaide alloy wheels, Harmon Kardon sound system, Discover Pro Radio (Satellite Navigation, USB, Wireless App-Connect and Voice Control), Park Assist (parallel parking assistant), Rear Assist with rear view camera, Blind spot monitor (Rear Traffic Alert and Lane Assist including Electronically Folding Mirrors), Travel Assist (Lane Assist with Adaptive Cruise Control) and Adaptive cruise control with Front Assist and Autonomous Emergency Braking.

Engine.

The 2.0l turbocharged front-wheel drive engine now develops 180kW and a torque of 370Nm, which is 11kw more than the previous generation.. The four-cylinder engine is coupled with a 7-speed dual clutch transmission. It takes 6.4 seconds to complete the 0 – 100km/h sprint. It feels very quick, but the pretenders to the throne are plenty, so who knows who will be top of the heap soon.

The agility and sportiness have been perfected with the new, networked Vehicle Dynamics Manager. This higher-level control system co-ordinates all electromechanical running gear functions. It feels very planted, and the handling at speed, through corners was exemplary.

New Golf 8 GTI pricing.

Recommended Retail Price (VAT and emissions tax included)

Golf GTI 2.0 TSI 180kW DSG® R669 300

The Volkswagen Golf GTI comes standard with a 3 year/120 000km warranty, 5 year/ 90 000km EasyDrive Service Plan and a

12-year anti-corrosion warranty. The service interval is 15 000km.

In summary, the Golf 8 GTI, impressed with it’s improved performance, which was needed, as other players have increased their performance. It is good looking, and has a better digital presence in the cabin as well. You have to love that DSG dual action clutch as well.