Driven-Volkswagen Tiguan 1.4 TSI Life.

Had the opportunity to test the Volkswagen Tiguan 1.4 TSI Life recently.

In my opinion it is better than some of the Audis like the Q3 & Q5.

The Tiguan has been in the market for over a decade in South Africa and sold over 41 000 units since its local launch in 2009.

Design.

A distinctive feature is the higher, more powerful-looking front end with the integrated LED headlights. In-between, a glass-covered horizontal bar with an integrated LED strip replaces the traditional radiator grille adding emphasis to the unmistakeable Tiguan design.

The wheels are up to 20-inch in size. A horizontal LED strip between the tail light clusters emphasises the width of the Tiguan’s new rear end. The new Tiguan is available in three new colours, Persimmon Red Metallic, Cipressino Green Metallic and Oyster Silver Metallic. We had the pure white colour which really popped. The Tiguan is a good looking SUV, it garners attention on the road.

The Cockpit.

A complete redesign was on the cards, in addition, the components of the latest modular infotainment matrix (MIB4) are merged on board to create a clearly designed and closely integrated cockpit landscape that is intuitive to operate.

The modules include the new Digital Cockpit (digital instruments with anti-reflective coating in tablet landscape format), a large infotainment screen with a completely new menu structure and graphics (standard display: 12.9-inches, optionally (15-inches), a new optional head-up display and a new multifunction driving gear shift with an integrated OLED display.

The new ergoActive Plus leather seats with pneumatic four-way lumbar adjustment and a pneumatic 10-chamber pressure massage function are a perfect match for the high-quality character of this SUV. These leather seats are optional on the Life derivative but come standard on the R-Line derivative.

The new Tiguan is the first MQB model to be launched with the newly developed IQ.LIGHT HD matrix healights. HD stands for High Definition, meaning a high resolution of the light sources. The new Tiguan has a bigger boot than before and goes up to a creditable 652 litres. Very spacious an comfortable, with premium touches all round.

Safety.

The new Tiguan comes standard with Park Assist Plus. Park Assist Plus is a system that is already familiar from other Volkswagen models: it allows assisted driving into or out of parallel or bay parking. The Volkswagen models take over control of acceleration, braking and steering for this purpose.

The driver assist systems of the new Tiguan at a glance are:

Trailer manoeuvring system (Trailer Assist)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Hill Start Assist

Park Distance Control (front and rear)

Electronic Stability Control with Electromechenical brake booster

Travel Assist

Driver Alert System

Park Assist Plus

Proactive occupant protection system

Rear view camera system

Lane Assist

Side Assist with Rear Traffic Alert and exit warning system

Area View including rear view camera system

The new infotainment system in detail.

The new digital centre of the MIB4 (fourth-generation modular infotainment matrix) is the touch display of the infotainment system. The aim was to make operation simple, self-explanatory and customisable. To achieve this, the display has been divided into two touch bars at the top and bottom of the screen as well as the home screen.

The large home screen in the middle combines the content of the most important apps on differently sized graphic tiles. Alongside classic content such as navigation, telephone or media, the tiles offer new functions as suggestions from the new voice assistant. If one of the menu options from the top or bottom bar is activated, this app is also displayed in the individually configuarable home screen.

The bottom bar on the display provides access to the air conditioning and seat functions and has a home button in the middle of the bar that lets the driver return to the central home screen at any time.

Tiguan specification highlights

The Tiguan features 17-inch Bari alloy wheels Eco LED Headlights, 10 colour Ambient Lighting Dashboard, 12.9-inches Composition Media Touchscreen Radio, Bluetooth and Wireless App-Connect with 2 USB-C ports in the front, Life Seat upholstery in fabric, Leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel with shifting paddles, 3-zone Climatronic automatic climate, Multi-colour Digital Cockpit, Park Assist Plus with Park distance control

Engine

The Tiguan we drove had the 1.4 TSI 110kW engine mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission. The engine develops maximum torque of 250 Nm available between 1500 and 3500 rpm. This engine sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.2 seconds and has a top speed of 207 km/h. Not exactly an athlete, but it goes when you want it to. And it does have a Sport mode that gives you a bit more if needed.

Retail Prices (VAT and emissions tax included)

Tiguan 1.4 TSI 110kW DSG R651 500

Tiguan Life 1.4 TSI 110kW DSG R702 800

Tiguan R-Line 1.4 TSI 110kW DSG R766 300

Tiguan 2.0 TDI 110kW 4M DSG R755 700

Tiguan 2.0 TSI 140kW 4M DSG R834 800

The Volkswagen Tiguan comes standard with a 3 year / 120 000 km warranty, 5 year / 90 000 km EasyDrive Service Plan including a 12 year anti corrosion warranty.

Summation.

The Volkswagen Tiguan is a premium SUV or Crossover, pick your term. It gets the job done and feels solid as well as has a a lot of tech.