Driven-Volvo XC40 Recharge.

Drove the Volvo XC Recharge last week, certainly one of Volvo’s fastest fully electric cars. Close sibling to the C40 Recharge, it is a chic looking vehicle. Boxy & curvy & shod with some 19 inch double -spoke diamond alloys, it gives off a sporty air as well.

The one we drove was onyx black, and coupled with the charcoal city canvas tile interior, it suited perfectly.

The cabin is super comfy with great seats, a large portrait-style infotainment screen, easy to use and with all the info that you could need nearby. The 12-inch digital instrument cluster is also easy accessible, and it sports a wireless charging pad as well.

Electronic tailgate with a large boot for luggage,with extra space blow the foldable floor. The bonnet has space for cables for charging.

So, to the heart of the matter, namely the superb performance from the single front mounted electric motor, pushing out a creditable 170kw & 330 NM. It is paired with a 69kwh lithium ion batterywith a 11kw onboard charger.

Volvo claims a 420km range after fully charging. Unfortunately that is highly subjective to a number of factors. It has fantastic acceleration, 0 to 100km/h in 7.3 secs and it has one gear, so it’s basically foot down. Therein lies the crux, if you get carried away, your range diminishes quicker than the SA rand.

Charging can be challenging, but if you do buy one, Volvo will install a 11kw charger at your home which will benefit tremendously. There are various chargers available around, from 75kw chargers to 60kw, but problem is that a lot of them are sometimes not working.

You can use apps, or chargestations.co.za to check and see where stations are, but you will have range anxiety, and you will see places you don’t normally do. It’s a choice though, for your piece of mind about being greener.

Some of the features and safety systems that the Volvo XC 40 has are as follows: 6 airbags, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, cross-traffic alert, front & rear parking assist, lane keeping aid.

Price.

The Volvo XC 40 Recharge will cost you R1 108 000 to drive away & includes these two warranties. 5-year/100 000km for the car 8-year/160 000km for the battery.

Summation.

A really nice looking car with great performance with great spec. It is cheaper than it’s competition, so definitely on the buying list. But all electric car owners have to factor in planning to their trips, or they will experience a lot of range anxiety.