Hyundai Grand i10 Cargo/Venue Cargo.

We attended the Hyundai Cargo launch this week in Johannesburg. The idea to launch the compact and manoeuvrable Grand i10 Cargo in 2019 as a light commercial vehicle with a secure and large, practical boot space proved to be a winner – and created a blueprint for the larger Venue Cargo that followed last year.

Hyundai cargo vehicles had to conform to all legal requirements of being LCV’S including enabling prospective customers to be able to claim their VAT back.

The range consists of the:

Grand i10 1.0 Premium Cargo, equipped with a 3-cylinder 998 cc petrol engine that can deliver 48 kW maximum power output and peak torque of 94 Nm through a 5-speed manual transmission to the front wheels; and

Venue 1.2 Premium Cargo, powered by a 1 197 cc 4-cylinder petrol engine that can deliver 61 kW power and 115 Nm maximum torque, also linked to 5-speed manual gearbox and driven through the front wheels.

Although they are based on the same concept, each one of the two Cargo models has similar, but also different target markets and applications. The Grand i10 Cargo is particularly sought-after among small business owners and entrepreneurs, especially delivery drivers and couriers, as well as security firms. Food delivery, pet transport and cleaning services are also among the applications that both models cater for.

Vehicle tracker companies, such as Tracker, Netstar and Mix Telematics, and IT support companies such as Liquid Intelligent Technologies, are customers who have roaming technicians and have bought vehicles from the Cargo range. The Cargos are also popular with security companies such as the Fidelity Services Group and ADT, which is the biggest Cargo customer, as well as G4S.

The discontinuation of the best selling NP 200 has made these two models very important to Hyundai Commercial.

It all comes down to the application of the business, with the weight and size of the goods transported being the main criteria. Where affordability plays a role, the Grand i10 Cargo stands out with its R249 500 price tag, and its average fuel consumption of 5,5 litres per 100 km is another attractive feature.

The Venue Cargo brought a more rugged SUV design with higher ground clearance to the range, as well as a more powerful engine. Its more spacious cabin and 1,3 cubic metre load area also offers a higher payload capacity for heavier loads, and it has a bigger hatchback opening for ease of load access. Furthermore, the Venue Cargo, with a price tag of R321 500, can tow a trailer with a 1,1-ton permissible braked towing mass.

Fuel consumption of 6,5 litres per 100 km on a combined test cycle contributes to the Venue Cargo’s low running cost.

Compared to the alternatives available from competitive brands at a similar price, the running cost of the Hyundai Cargo vehicles is very low. They are also backed by an industry-leading warranty for 7 years or 200 000 km.

The changes to morph the Grand i10 hatchback and the Venue compact SUV into the Cargo models include the removal of the rear passenger benches and replacing it by a solid and level metal floor that stretches through to the original luggage compartment.

The addition of a rigid metal grid divider between the enlarged luggage area and the driver and passenger in the front makes both safe and secure vehicles to transport goods.

A strong metal grid has also been added on the inside of the rear side windows and the rear window in the hatch doors to secure goods and parcels in the luggage hold. Another practical measure is mounting hooks and a cargo net in the luggage areas to prevent parcels from moving around.

All these alterations are done at a fitment centre in KwaZulu-Natal, and now also at Hyundai Automotive SA’s commercial SKD plant in Benoni on the East Rand of Gauteng.

Safety features

Features of the Cargo models include a manual air-conditioner, electrically adjustable side mirrors, electrically operated windows for driver and passenger, remote central locking, as well as an infotainment system with an 8-inch display audio touchscreen.

The infotainment system offers connectivity with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functions for intuitive operation of applicable smartphone applications, including app-based navigation which is a very useful feature for a delivery vehicle, as well as streaming audio and voice-controlled search capabilities.

Consumers will also appreciate the USB cell phone charging ports, a rearview park-assist camera with display on the infotainment system’s 8-inch screen, and Bluetooth hands-free phone operation.

Safety features in both the Grand i10 and Venue Cargo include 3-point safety belts with pre-tensioners, an Advanced Braking System (ABS) and airbags for driver and passenger.

The main feature of the Venue Cargo’s interior is its big load compartment behind the front seats with a 1 210-litre capacity, enhanced by the security features mentioned earlier. The dimensions and capacity of the Venue’s load compartment are:

Depth: 1 200 mm;

Width: 1 200 mm;

Height: 900 mm; and

Payload: 620 kg.

The dimensions and capacity of the Grand i10 Cargo’s load compartment are:

Depth: 1 150 mm;

Width: 1 050 mm;

Height: 872 mm; and

Payload: 488 kg.

After-sales backup

The Cargo models can be purchased through any of Hyundai Automotive SA’s 102 dealers in South Africa, Botswana, Namibia and Eswatini, while servicing is possible at 100 of these dealers.

As with Hyundai Automotive SA’s passenger cars and other commercial vehicles, customers can rely on the comprehensive support of the company’s after-sales division, which is backed by a Parts Distribution Centre that has stock on hand to the value of R120 000 000.

Parts for accident repairs are delivered to more than 340 Hyundai-approved body shops throughout South Africa and neighbouring countries.

Pricing

The prices (VAT inclusive) of the Hyundai Cargo range are:





Grand i10 1.0 Premium Cargo (manual) R 249 500

Venue 1.2 Premium Cargo (manual) R 321 500

A Grand i10 1.0 Premium Cargo with an automatic transmission will be added to the range towards the end of this year at a retail price of R 289 900.

Included in the price is Hyundai’s groundbreaking 7-year / 200 000 km warranty and 7-year / 150 000 km roadside assistance.

The Grand i10 Cargo comes with a 1-year / 15 000 km service plan, and the Venue Cargo with a 3-year / 45 000 km service plan.