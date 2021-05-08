It’s a ”Renaulution” Renault SA joins the MOTUS GROUP.

The RENAULT GROUPE has been a formidable player in the industry for over 120 years with very strong International brand equity.

RENAULT has been in SOUTH AFRICA for 26 years and counting, and has a fascinating history within the country, and with the current developments, is destined to better position and further elevate the Renault brand.

The shareholding structure has occilated many times over the years, but exciting times are ahead for Renault SA, with the sale of 40% of Global RSAS shares approved by the competition board, to a 100% shareholding shift to the mighty Motus Group PTY LTD.

The current Transformation Strategy for the brand globally – “RENAULUTION” – was recently revealed by the new CEO of Groupe Renault, Luca de Meo, with the intention, amongst others, to place focus on brand-building and profitability across the board, through a brand shift from driving volumes to creating brand value.

This RENAULUTION movement, will allow for greater emphasis on building the individual brands within the Renault Groupe, as well as strengthening the various facets of the business by addressing inefficiencies. This strategic plan is structured in 3 phases: (1) Resurrection focussing on cash generation recovery, (2) Renovation encompassing renewed and enriched line-ups, and (3) Revolution pivoting the business model to tech, energy and mobility.

This shareholding movement is completely aligned with the overarching strategic vision “RENAULUTION” to ensure the drive to value is a priority for the brand within South Africa, with a continued focus to grow the brand in a responsible manner, in order to remain a strong contender within the South African market.

Integral to the Global brand developments is a new visual identity to enable the brand to be portrayed in a fresh and modern way.

First and foremost, the Renault logo has changed. As much as the emblem is distinctively Renault, the structure of the logo is bolder – Without the attachment of the wordmark RENAULT.

This logo embodies the “Nouvelle vague” the idea to offer a new possibility by bringing something new to the ecosystem, closer to the spirit of the times and resolutely modern.

The previous logo was designed in 1992 and modernized in 2013. It was slightly complex and rigid, posing some legibility issues related to print sizes. This new logo coincides with the RENAULUTION plan, and is currently prominently integrated as part of the Renault 5 Prototype’s front grill.



The all-new Corporate Identity has been rolled out in 134 countries within the Renault Groupe to date.