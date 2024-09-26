Jetour Dashing & X70 breaks cover in SA.

While the latest Chinese SUV to arrive in SA has familiar DNA, it adds some distinctive style to the high-value formula.

Jetour joins Chery Automobile’s local selection of Chinese sub-brands, which already includes the Jaecoo and Omoda nameplates in South Africa alongside their Chery-branded siblings. Jetour’s positioning appears to be somewhat more stylish than the equivalent Chery, without threatening the higher-end aims of Jaecoo and Omoda.

At launch, two models will be available, offering motorists the choice between 5- and 7-seater body styles and varying equipment levels in a very narrow price brand. The smaller Dashing looks more coupe-like and is meant to appeal to younger buyers, while the larger X70 Plus is somewhat more traditional in its appearance and majors on practicality over style.

Jetour projects strong sales growth for the South African market, aiming to sell 2000 units in 2024, 10 000 units in 2025, and 20 000 sales in 2026. This should be enabled by a planned rapid model range expansion. 2025 will see the launch of “Pro” versions of the two existing models, as well as a new, yet-to-be-revealed T2 SUV with retro-futuristic styling. The model offensive from 2026-on has been teased to include a smaller SUV and even a pick-up with similar retro styling, but with no other information available yet, it remains to be seen what’s in store.

The current range’s Chery DNA shines through in the Dashing and X70’s oily bits, where the entire launch line-up is powered by the corporate 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and feature an identical drivetrain across the range. Thankfully, there’s no sign of a CVT, with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transferring power to the front wheels. There’s 115 kW and 230 Nm on tap, so performance should be quite brisk at the two models’ price points.

Jetour Dashing

With an opening price of R 439 900 and topping out at R 469 900 for the Deluxe, the Dashing looks a bit like a Lamborghini from the front and a tad like the Jaguar E-Pace from some angles. That front end is a bit outlandish, but some might call it distinctive.

Grille apart, it’s overall not a bad-looking effort outside or in, where the obligatory big screens await the driver – albeit, encouragingly, with some physical controls too. The cars on display during the launch event proved to be well-made from decent-quality materials, and appear more expensive than the vehicles’ list prices would suggest.

Jetour X70 Plus

The Jetour X70 Plus offers the least-expensive entry point to 7-seater status in the current Chery empire, and is one of the most affordable 7-seater SUVs around, full stop. It looks good in a generic mid-sized SUV kind of way, and does without the Dashing’s daring exterior curves or extreme front-end styling.

While the rearmost seating row is far too small to fit a 6-footer, the middle row is properly spacious and has comfortable multi-adjustable seats. Again, build quality appears to be very good and equipment levels seem comprehensive, and the switchgear feels almost European in terms of clickiness. Considering pricetags of R 454 900 in entry-level Momentum trim and R 484 900 as a Deluxe, the X70 Plus should offer a strong focus on space, kit, and value.

Jetour’s Chery DNA brings another advantage to the entire range: A unique 10 year/1-million km warranty for the first owner, while the value proposition is further boosted by a service plan for 5 years or 60 000 km. With 40 dealerships on board already, Jetour seems ready to hit the local market at full speed by meeting the needs of increasingly value-conscious consumers with a penchant for the unusual.

Jetour model range:

Jetour Dashing 1.5T Momentum: R 439 900

Jetour Dashing 1.5T Deluxe: R 469 900

Jetour X70 Plus 1.5T Momentum: R 454 900

Jetour X70 Plus 1.5T Deluxe: R 484 900

Looking forward to driving the cars very soon.