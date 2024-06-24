LDV D90 SUV Reveal.

The first two units of the LDV D90 SUV have arrived in South Africa, making it the first country in the world outside China to receive this new flagship model.

The two models – a D90 Elite and D90 Flagship – are in South Africa for customer viewing and final homologation. The first customer units are expected at the start of Q4 2024.

The new D90 features a bold design that mirrors many of the design features already seen on the T60 MAX. These features include the large front grille flanked by thin LED daytime running lights and large LED automatic headlights.

All South African D90 models will be fitted with the LDV Black Package as standard, which means that it has gloss black door handles, side mirrors and roof rails with bold black wheel arch mouldings. The rear roof spoiler and window trim feature the same gloss black treatment, while the rear LED lights are connected by a bold LED light bar that stretches the breadth of the D90.

Both the Elite and Flagship models feature a very long list of luxury and safety features as standard.

The list of standard features include electronic climate control for the front and rear occupants, leather upholstery on all seven seats, dual wireless charging pads with USB ports in the front and rear of the cabin and a large 12.3” high-resolution infotainment system with inbuilt Apple and Android smartphone connectivity.

The D90 Flagship adds massaging heated front seats and upgrades the standard sunroof to a panoramic sunroof. It also upgrades the 18” gloss black wheels to 20” diamond cut alloy wheels and the impressive 8-speaker sound system of the Elite to a 12-speaker cinema-worthy sound system from JBL.

Under the skin, the D90 is fitted with a 2-litre dual-turbodiesel engine with 160 kW and 500 Nm through an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission. In the T90 MAX, this engine has proven its worth with linear power delivery and low fuel consumption.

All D90 models are 4×4 with Low Range, and the Flagship model adds both front and rear differential locks to the Elite’s central differential lock, giving the top model no fewer than three diff locks.

Safety features abound in both models and include six airbags, adaptive cruise control, an inbuilt dash cam, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist and electronic stability control. The Flagship model adds features such as a 360-degree panoramic view camera system among other features. The D90 has already received a full five-star ANCAP safety rating.

Overall, the D90 offers ample room for seven occupants, thanks to a 2 950 mm wheelbase with a body-length of 5 046 mm.

The D90 can tow a braked trailer of up to 3 100 kg.

As is standard with all LDV models, the D90 comes with a 5-year / 200 000 km mechanical warranty and a 5-year / 100 000 km service plan.

We were unable to drive the D90 and will give a more comprehensive review when this is done. We did however drive the bakkie the D60 130KW variant which impressed with drive feel, comfort and the power available.