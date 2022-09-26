Nissan Qashqai breaks cover.

Drove one of the icons of the Crossover segment last week, in fact they brought the first relevant crossover to the South African market. Drum roll, the Nissan Qashqai, I owned a few of these at that time and loved them, so was waiting in anticipation for the latest generation to hit our shores. In that time, many ppretenders to the throne have come, and that segment is very cluttered now, so Nissan had to bring their A game to match these upstarts.

Thankfully they have pulled it off, and many a Nissan Qashqai buyer will be pleased with the result. The all-new Nissan Qashqai boasts class leading features, including Nissan’s award-winning Autonomous Driving Level 1 (Nissan ProPILOT), Predictive Front Collision Warning and Lane Keep Assist – to name a few. Customers are spoiled for choice with the new model available in three grades; the Qashqai 1.3T Visia MT, the Qashqai 1.3T Acenta (Xtronic) and the 1.3T Acenta Plus (Xtronic).

Built on the alliance CMF-C Platform which represents a state-of-the-art automotive structure and technology architecture, the new Qashqai combines a sporty design with an all-round, overall premium packaging that does not compromise on performance, style, and function.

Styling.

Let’s check out the looks. A very attractive package is the Qashqai, and the Cape was blessed to see it in all it’s glory, many admiring glances coming our way on the awesome route we drove, that went from 12 Apostles hotel, over the picturesque and winding Chapmans Peak road, onto the Peninsula route around Kommetjie. You could not get a more fitting road to put this car to the test.

More muscular and sharper in exterior design, the all-new Nissan Qashqai also features a bigger V-Motion front grille, as well as slim LED matrix headlamps with new ‘boomerang’ daylight running lights that further enhance its imposing stance and presence. It has an attractive crease at the rear which give it a angular but attractive rear end. Gone are the roof rails, but it looks more elegant and sleek for it.

The Cabin.

The interior is premium, with full Napa leather seats. An ergonomical and functional, but good looking dash area. The NissanConnect suite of features has also undergone an evolution, and now offers a more connected service with the latest and greatest in audio technology, connectivity, and mobile integration. To further set it apart, the new Qashqai offers 2-tone exterior metallic paint that showcases the crisp line profiles of the vehicle. Taken a step further, Nissan is also introducing a 2-tone, premium interior to complete the overall premium experience of the third generation Qashqai.

One of the safety functions ensuring passenger safety, is through the onboard Predictive Front Collision Warning, which keeps an eye up to two vehicles ahead, and when the system detects a sudden deceleration ahead, it gives the driver an audible and visual warning to slow down. The new Nissan Qashqai harnesses the use of a full suite of technologies to help the driver avoid unintentional lane departure through its Lane Keeping Aid (LKA), keeping the driver centred in the lane using either a steering wheel action or breaking in an emergency.

The new Nissan Qashqai is equipped with the revolutionary ProPILOT autonomous drive technology, designed for highway use in single-lane traffic. It introduces a combination of steering, acceleration and braking that can be operated in full-automatic mode, easing driver workload in heavy highway traffic and long commutes. Using advanced image-processing technology, the ProPILOT system understands road and traffic situations and executes precise steering, enabling the vehicle to perform naturally.

The Qasqai has AppleCarPlay and Android compatibility, which you would expect in any top class car today.

Engine.

The joy was the new engine, a 1.3L turbo petrol engine that pushes out a modest 110kw, but which feels like way more. It is mated to Xtronic auto gearbox, that is literally one of the best I have encountered. We all know that journos do not like cvt gearboxes, for their tendency to howl and occilate between gears.

Nissan’s innovative e-POWER drivetrain will touch down on local shores in early 2023, offering South Africans a viable option on their journey to electric mobility.

Innovation for safety

South Africans will be able to drive at ease, knowing that safety is at the heart of the third generation Qashqai. It is equipped with advanced safety technologies designed to watch the road, keeping all passengers safe and providing peace of mind. The all-new Qashqai also delivers on an intuitive and protective driving experience through the Driver Attention Alert (DAA) system – which is intended to address potential driver fatigue and inattention.

If the system detects driving behaviour consistent with a drowsy driver, the system uses an audible chime sound and displays an amber coffee cup with a message reading, “Take a break?” in the vehicle’s information display. The drive around Cape Town showed of the good handling and responsive engine of the Qasqai. It acquitted itself very well indeed. The car feels well planted and the steering is pinpoint. The Qashqai comes in three model variants, the Visia, which is manual, and the Acenta and Acenta Plus.

Pricing.

Visia R 568 200.00

Acenta R633 300.00

Acenta Plus R 676 300.00

Wth all the extras you get in the latter, that model will be the big seller.