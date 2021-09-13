Road Trip-Renault Triber 7-seater.

So a week back, after some snow on the Berg, I had a brainwave, that I would drive the Renault Triber, for a test to the Central Berg to see the snow, and get a feel for this value for money 7-seater. So on the Tuesday morning, I duly set off on the N3 for the Berg.

Plenty of space, with a 625L in 5 -seater mode, this can be enhanced with folding the third row of seats down as well. So my lone overnight bag was certainly not a problem. It has a 182mm clearance space, so it is quite tall, and with it being a windy day, I was a little concerned that we would be blown around.

Not so it seemed, as the Triber was nice and solid on the drive. You would think that with a one-liter 3 cylinder engine, that pushes a meagre 52kw, that the trip would be arduous. Wrong again, going down it was a breeze, it gets up to speed and you just keep going. It does not have cruise control, and revs at around 4000 rpm, so it was a little thirsty, especially coming up to Jozi the next day, and with convoys of trucks that had left Durban, it did get challenging when the trucks opted to overtake each other. But on the whole, with such a small power train, the Triber behaved admirably.

Lets look at the styling and Cabin.

It has stylish projector headlamps, and roofrails that can carry 50kg, that add a definite sporty air to it. Love the SUV skid plates as well. The bumper houses the prominent LED daytime running lights, with the C-shaped lighting signature representing the identity of the brand.

The Triber is further accentuated by the widened rear of the vehicle, with the best-in-class Eagle beak tail lamps – i.e. prominent horizontally designed lights that overflow onto the tailgate. 2500 of these were sold in Covid times, so it seems that the car offers value for money.

The Triber offers a number of modes to enhance your comfort with space, namely: CAMP MODE [2-seater]; SURF MODE [4-seater]; LIFE MODE [5-seater] and TRIBE MODE [7-seater] which allude to the adaptability of the TRIBER to meet the ever-changing demands of life. A first-in-industry, innovative EasyFix seats allow for the 2 rear seats within the 3rd row to be completely removed with ease to allow for optimised S P A C E.

Love the smart stowage spaces of up to 31 litres, with an innovative cold storage facility within the centre console and lower glove box, and a handy drawer under the driver’s seat. I had a number of drinks stashed in these, to alleviate stopping, and allowing trucks to get ahead of me.

The All-New Renault TRIBER offers an inviting modern interior with dual-tone trim and striking finishes, with the likes of a new centre fascia with sleek chrome edges, a stylish dual-tone dashboard with sophisticated silver accents and a fully digital instrument cluster with LED illumination and sportier graphics.

The on-board computer keeps the driver informed about relevant driving-related info, like fuel consumption, average speed and distance to empty.

The easy-to-use 8” MediaNav Evolution touchscreen comes integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Voice Command button and video playback on the screen, while a Smart Access Card for Keyless Entry and Stop/ Start functionality enable an easier driving experience. These are a must in today’s tech savvy world.

The smart technology doesn’t stop there. A best-in-class Reverse Parking Camera with guidelines helps with parking in tricky situations.

SAFETY

Safety is a key selling point for TRIBER. The All-New TRIBER is equipped with ABS and high passive safety level with equipment such as: emergency lock retractor, 3-points front & 2nd row seat belts (side only) with retractors, 3-points 3rd row seat belts without retractor, Pyrotechnic pre-tensioner driver seat belt, Load limiter driver + passenger seat belts, driver and passenger airbags across the range, front side airbags on Prestige & reinforced body structure.

PRICING.

To facilitate peace-of-mind driving, the All-New Renault TRIBER model range comes standard with a 2-year/ 30 000km Service Plan, plus a 5-year/150 000km mechanical warranty and a 6-year anti-corrosion warranty. Services take place at15 000km intervals.

RECOMMENDED RETAIL PRICING

All-NEW Renault TRIBER Expression 1.0-litre ENERGY R 183 900

All-NEW Renault TRIBER Dynamique 1.0-litre ENERGY R 193 900

All-NEW Renault TRIBER Prestige 1.0-litre ENERGY R 209 900

All-NEW Renault TRIBER Prestige AMT 1.0-litre ENERGY R 219 900

The Triber performed well on the road, didn’ t break the bank on fuel consumption, and if necessary would have fitted a lot more people in. With those people in the car, I would assume that power would be compromised a bit, but you cannot argue that the Renault Triber is not an attractive value-for-money proposition.