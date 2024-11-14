Test Drive- Mahindra 3XO.

Hot after the launch of the all-new Mahindra XUV 3XO, I had the pleasure of test driving it for a week Always a different experience to a launch, where you drive it, but don’t really live with the car for a period of a few days. It can be good and and can be less so. In the case of the 3XO it was sublime.

Setting new benchmarks in the compact sport utility vehicle (C-SUV) segment, with it’s standout design, premium interiors, a truly comfortable ride, cutting-edge technology, the 3XO is going to be a contender in it’s segment.

For this all-new model, Mahindra drew on the expertise of its global network of design studios and its large engineering hub at the Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai India.

Design.

For me the looks say it all, It features a distinctive front grille and headlamp design with a piano black finish on the grille and LED headlamps, LED DRLs and LED fog lamps. Several unique wheel designs have been penned for the different XUV 3XO models, including a stylish 17” diamond-cut alloy wheel on luxury models.

At the rear, the infinity LED tail lamp, which stretches across the rear of the vehicle, emphasises the wide and stable stance of the XUV 3XO. Complementing these features are the segment-leading R17 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels, which further accentuate its authoritative presence.

Cabin.

Standouts in the cabin are the premium finishes, the leatherette seats and the comfort. Also the twin 26.03 cm (10.25”) HD screens, and wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay. The Harman Kardon premium audio system is also great for those who love driving to a beat which I am one of. Quite liked the illuminated cooled glovebox as well.

Additionally, Level 2 ADAS with 10 features ensures enhanced driving assistance and safety measures. The inclusion of radar technology aids the ability to detect obstacles in challenging weather conditions such as heavy rain or dense fog, thereby offering crucial collision warnings and facilitating Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB).

Safety.

Safety is paramount in the XUV 3XO, which we liked a lot and there is a plethora of safety systems that keep one feeling relaxed. 360-degree surround view system with Blind View Monitor, new-generation Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with hill hold control and hill descent control, ensuring superior control in challenging driving conditions.

Furthermore, the vehicle comes standard with six airbags, four disc brakes, 3-point seat belts and seat-belt reminder for all seats along with passenger airbag on/off for child safety, ISOFIX child seats with top-tether, among others, providing comprehensive protection for all occupants.

Performance:

So test drives are a lot about the performance, and whilst it is not a performance car, the 3XO delivers decent enough oomph at elevated levels of altitude as well.

The mStallion TCMPFi 1.2 L turbo-petrol engine delivers 82 kW and 200 Nm of torque. The engine features new vehicle management software and intelligent turbo-charging to clock a 0-60 km/h run in 4.6s while offering exceptionally low fuel consumption.

The XUV 3XO can also be ordered with a 6-speed AISIN Third Generation Automatic Transmission, renowned for its durability and reliability

Each engine is available with a 6-speed manual gearbox and an added option of 6-speed AISIN automatic transmission for the petrol engines. Ride quality was smooth, quiet and comfortable. Three steering drive modes help with this, and custom drive modes Zip, Zap and Zoom—specifically in the Petrol Automatic variants, each designed to enhance the driving dynamics on varying terrains by adjusting the vehicle’s performance characteristics.

The Mahindra 3XO is sold with a 5-year / 150 000-kilometre mechanical warranty. MX models are offered with a 3-year / 55 000-kilometre service plan, and the AX models have a 5-year / 100 000-kilometre service plan.

Summation.

The Mahindra 3XO is a huge step up from the previous Generation model which was also good. They are showing that they are serious about being in the fight in this hotly contested segment, and mixing it with the Chinese models.