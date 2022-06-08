The Toyota Starlet shines brighter.

Attended the Toyota Starlet launch this week in Cape Town, first seen in SA in September 2020, the Toyota Starlet was immediately became popular in the highly-competitive B-segment of the passenger car market. It boasted good looks, was a hatch, and had an enviable spec level as well. Buyers took to it like ducks to water. The name itself was an ingenious move by Toyota, as it gives it that star quality, nudge nudge wink wink.

Styling.

Toyota promises more star, more car, and it certainly ups the ante on this level. It is a damn fine looking little hatch, especially in the red colour we had on the launch drives. It has attractive headlamps, which are LED on some derivatives. On that note we have entry level Xi which is manual transmission only, to Xs which has manual/auto gearbox and finally top of range XR which is also manual/auto capable.

The side profile is similar to the previous generation model, with blacked-out A-pillar and chrome waistline trim, draw your eyes across the silhouette, which terminates in a sloping roofline with sporty roof spoiler (including a high-level brake light). The body-coloured side view mirrors now also feature built-in turn signal lamps.

The aft view features stylish two-piece rear light clusters and a broad, chrome tailgate garnish which completes the sporty yet elegant profile.

New front seats feature an improved contour focussing on lateral and shoulder support, additional bolstering and two-tone accents to complement the interior. A centre console with adjustable centre armrest aids front passenger comfort, while the interior is equipped with multiple cup and bottle holders for added convenience.

All models now come equipped with a touchscreen audio system with USB, Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto interface, as well as two rear USB chargers (USB-A and USB-C). Automatic Climate Control, power-retractable mirrors, electric windows and Multi-Information Display (MID) are features on the standard menu.

Spaciousness and comfort remain a hallmark of the new Starlet. A 60/40 split seatback provides the option to expand the 314 litre boot space and create even more utility. The interior was comfy on the drive, and had fair space in the rear seating area.

Engine Performance

The Starlet gets promoted with a bigger 1.5L engine, as opposed to the previous 1.4L. In Cape Town it felt like it had lots of vim and vinegar, and was even zippy going around the Eastern seaboard near Chapmans Peak.

The extra 9kW (for a total power output of 77kW), while the torque receives an 8Nm amplification, helps a lot.

Fuel consumption is claimed at between 5.4 and 5.7 l/100 km while CO 2 emissions check in at 127 to 133 g/km.

Safety Star

Driver assistance is aided by rear parking sensors (PDC), Hill Assist Control (HAC), Vehicle Stability Control, ABS and EBD across the board. Driver & Passenger airbags are also provided with the flagship Xr grade featuring Side & Curtain versions too, for a total tally of 6. ISOFIX anchor points are standard across the range.

The top-tier Xr model adds Smart Entry, Push Start and Cruise Control amongst other niceties. A reverse camera and auto-dimming rear-view mirror add even more convenience to the Xr package, while an additional 2 tweeter speakers (total of 6) interface with a larger 23cm infotainment screen. The Multi-Information Display (MID) is upgraded to the colour TFT type and boasts a variety of telemetry-themed screens including a g-sensor and power/torque monitor.

Pricing.

The pricing is surprisingly higher than the Suzuki Baleno, on which the Starlet is based. But the feedback we received was that the price is in line with the extensive dealer network offered as well as customer back up. Re sale prices were also a consideration for buyers.

Starlet 1.5 Xi MT – R 226,200

Starlet 1.5 Xs MT – R 239,100

Starlet 1.5 Xs AT – R 261,100

Starlet 1.5 Xr MT – R 294,900

Starlet 1.5 Xr AT – R 313,300

In summation, the Starlet is a delightful package, and has great looks, good spec, and preppy performance. It should find many willing buyers in it’s hotly contested segment.