Driven-Isuzu MU-X

We arrived in overcast George for the much anticipated launch of the New Isuzu MU-X. This being the second generation model, after the launch in Clarens three years ago. Based on the upcoming Isuzu D-MAX bakkie, the introduction of the new mu-X follows the success of the outgoing model which led the segment leader in Australia for seven years.

A lot of work was done locally, to ensure that the MU-X was adapted for the harsher African conditions, and it has bold new styling, a more dampened cabin, and more up to date safety. Isuzu want to define themselves, as offering products to the leisure market as well as day to day use, so a more exciting approach is being made.

It is a genuine seven-seater that features a lot of space and comfort, for seven people, and has high tensile steel in parts of the car for safety of these persons. Local companies were involved in providing extra dust and dampening tech for the African local conditions.

The new mu-X is one of the safest vehicles on the road with a 5-star ANCAP rating. The safety rating is driven by Isuzu’s innovative safety systems such as the addition of a centre airbag between the driver and the front passenger, a world first for the segment.

Looks.

The new mu-X has good looks, it is bigger in all respects, and casts an enviable silhouette. It has what they call the World Crossflow grille, that gives it a bold look, and the arrow shaped BI-LED headlamps add to that as well. The headlamps follow an arrow signature design motif with long sharp outlines which further add to the overall high-quality upmarket appearance.

Love the signature line that extends the length of the car, linking the arrow lamps and the rear light 3D winglets.

We drove the top model ONYX , that has 20 inch alloys wheels, which really look great, these were less effective on the off-road bits, and the 18 inch alloys would be better. New tailgate badging harmonises with the new mu-X’s design language and presents a keen and elegant look.

Sapphire blue is a new colour that looked great.

Into the Cabin.

The cabin is a bit of a mixture of soft dash materials, but still persisting with the hard plastics of the old Isuzu. They look good, but the plastic knock is not attractive. Nice ambient lighting in the door trim and down light, and there is a lot of space with comfy seats which are heated in the ONYX.

A new Multi Information Display (MID) provides detailed easy to use menus which control most of the vehicle’s systems. A smaller, sporty leather wrapped steering wheel and the gear selector are shaped to fit comfortably in the driver’s hands.

The dual climate came in handy, as we had a mix of cool and very warm weather, so each one could do their thing.

The cabin has been insulated more with making it dust resistant, and ensuring a quiet drive. An infotainment system that measures a whopping nine inches in the ONYX provides screen functions, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. The 8-speakers in the ONYX provided some good music.

Engine.

The mu-X will arrive South Africa with a new version of Isuzu’s formidable 3 litre engine matched to a fast shifting 6 speed automatic gearbox. Isuzu engineers have paid particular attention to the engine’s performance in three key areas, namely fuel consumption, power, and engine noise. Power is now 140 kW.

Personally, I found the engine very good, and the power was there, on steep mountain passes, and on some steep inclines at the 4×4 track, and a winding hilly off-road climb. Difficult to measure fuel consumption, but this will be done on the 7 day test.

Safety.

Isuzu’s Intelligent Driver Assistance System (IDAS) makes a debut in the technologically packed range topping ONYX model. IDAS is a suite of passive and active safety systems which continuously monitor driving conditions and act autonomously to avoid a crash or minimise accident damage.

IDAS functions through a windshield mounted stereo camera which monitors the road ahead of the vehicle and can detect and recognise vehicles, pedestrian, bicycles, obstacles, lane markings, illustrations, etc. We were on some sticky, and tricky roads, and the MU-X handled with aplomb.

Model Line-up and pricing

3.0 Ddi mu-X 4×2 LS A/T Price: R 693, 800.00 including VAT

3.0 Ddi mu-X 4×4 LS A/T Price: R771, 600.00 including VAT

3.0 Ddi mu-X 4×2 LSE A/T Price: R 763,300.00 including VAT

3.0 Ddi mu-X 4×4 ONYX A/T Price: R 860, 500.00 including VAT

All models are covered by the Isuzu Complete Care package with class leading warranty of 5 years or 120 000 km.

Summing up, the MU-X is a major move forward for Isuzu, the SUV is very attractive looking, seemed very capable off-road, and has an up to date cabin. However, a lot of work will need to be done by Isuzu to convince buyers to buy it, ahead of the major contenders like Fortuner & Everest.