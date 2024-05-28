Driven-JAC T9 Bakkie Double Cab.

JAC is a Chinese manufacturer, that first came to the country in 2017, in 2024 they have 68 dealerships countrywide. They have a range of double-cab bakkies, from the T6 through to the T9, which we drove.

Had the opportunity last week to drive the JAC T9 bakkie, which is the range topper for that brand. It’s pretty handsome looking, with a prominent front grille, high wheel arches and attractive wheels. & fold away mirrors. It has dusk sensing headlamps and LED running lights as well.

Cabin.

It’s comfy in the cabin, and we drove three up, with a big man in the rear. Seats are comfortable, and the ride was a bit bumpy, but well within limits. It was also a quiet drive, with minimal wind noise or road noise. However, we only drove 45 km, so a longer tet is necessary to form an opinion.

It has dimensions of 5325mmx1960mmx1920mm,with ground clearance of 210mm, which might be a little amount for a bakkie. It has a decent turning circle of 6,2m & a 27.0 deg approach angle. A braked towing mass of 3500kg as well.

Engine.

It boasts a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo-diesel engine mated to a ZF 8-speed auto gearbox, that performed well. It pushes out 125kw & 410Nm of torque, and on the short route we drove, it acquitted itself well. They tout themselves as competitors to Isuzu and Ranger.

Safety & Spec.

It features Central-locking with speed sensitive auto door locks. Rear parking sensors & reverse camera, welcome lamps, a 360 deg view cam, and heated and fold away mirrors.

Six air-bags incl front centre airbag. Traction control system, Hill start control, Electronic brake force distribution.Tyre pressure monitoring & remote key entry.

Pricing.

Summation.

Another solid Chinese brand to challenge the entrenched brands, and they will inevitably take sales away due to the superb pricing they have. Backed up by investment in dealerships, they should do well.