Driven-Mahindra XUV300.

Spent a morning last week driving the Mahindra XUV300, which is built on that Groups X100 platform, pronounced XUV three double O, it carries it’s larger sibling’s cheetah-inspired design language into a new generation of vehicles. At the same time, it introduces a new range of engines.

South Africa is the first international market outside of India to launch the XUV300, which lands here with both petrol and diesel drivetrains, and the choice of a W6 or W8 trim level. The compact SUV market in South Africa represents more than 25 000 units sales every year, and SA is SUV crazy.

Mahindra have made very good inroads into the SA market, and look to further grow their market share with the launch of the XUV300. They have increased their dealership footprint, and are now growing their product offering.

Exterior Styling.

The Mahindra designers have used the cheetah as inspiration, and the grille area has tear-duct style DRL’s on some models which flank the trapezoidal lower intakes and the actual grille.

With its dual LED-strip daytime running lights (DRLs), aggressive grille, wide LED taillights and diamond cut alloy wheels, the new XUV300 stands apart from other compact SUVs in the market.

The Mahindra has quite a squat shape, not a skinny looking SUV at all, seems to have some width.It has a floating roof (colour coded roof on darkened side pillars), as well as side cladding and a wide rear-quarter hip line that flows into unique LED taillights, a roof-mounted spoiler and high-mounted stop lamp.

In the W8 model, the design is accentuated by LED indicators in the heated and folding side mirrors, dual tone roof rails, 17” wheels and silver front- and rear skid plates.

New generation engines

Mahindra decided that new engines were required for the new model, and a turbo-diesel and turbo-petrol make their debut.The latter is a 1.2L litre that pushes out 81kw & 200Nm of torque, and the former is a 1.5L that delivers a creditable 85.8 kw and a healthy 300 Nm of torque. This makes the XUV300 quite lively around town. But then we get to the only bugbear, that they are both mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, where is the auto gearbox? Especially around traffic in the busier cities.

In the Cabin.

There is a an Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration app available in the cabin, which is a must these days for connectivity. It also has an 18cm full colour screen on all models. It has the Bluesense app, which tracks driver patterns, and scores them on a variety of issues.

The new Smart Steering system, which is controlled with a button below the infotainment system, allows the driver to change the steering feel between Comfort mode, which allows you to negotiate urban traffic with ease, a Normal everyday mode and Sport, with the latter offering a weightier and more responsive steering feel for a more thrilling drive experience.

The new XUV300 is available with two trim levels, both of which offer a level of standard equipment and safety features, including the 17.78cm infotainment system, with an auxiliary port and USB connectivity.

The W6 trim level offers the most affordable entry into the XUV300 range and features air conditioning, electric windows, power steering with Smart Steering, premium black fabric trim, electrically adjustable side mirrors and central locking.

In the W8 specification level, Mahindra has created one of the most luxurious interior packages available in the compact SUV segment.

The XUV300 W8’s list of luxuries includes a second USB charging point, an additional information screen between the colour-customisable LED-lit instrument cluster and electric windows with express up- and down function with anti-pinch technology. There is a glass tilt-and-slide sunroof, also with anti-pinch technology, cruise control and an integrated voice command system with steering-mounted controls.

Other creature comforts that come standard on the W8 specification level include dual-zone climate control with three pre-set memory settings, keyless access with a start-stop button and automatic headlights.

Safety.

The W6 specification level is equipped with ABS brakes with electronic brake-force distribution, cornering braking control and discs on all four wheels. It also has impact-sensing door locks and a high-mounted stop lamp in the rear spoiler. An emergency braking signalling system is fitted to all models, as are ISOFIX child anchors on the rear seats.

The W8 specification level adds 5 more airbags – side, curtain and a driver knee airbag to the list totalling to a class-leading 7 airbags, while also adding electronic stability (ESP) with rollover mitigation. The XUV300 W8 also adds warning lights on the front doors, hill-hold assistance, an anti-theft alarm system and seatbelt reminders on all seats.

Pricing, Warranty and Service Plan

All versions of the XUV300 will be offered with an impressive 5-year / 150 000 km warranty and a standard 5-year / 90 000 km service plan and 24/7 standard Roadside Assistance.

The entry-level retail pricing for the model range is:

XUV300 W6 1.2 Petrol: R 249 999 (Incl. VAT)

XUV300 W6 1.5 Diesel: R 274 999 (Incl. VAT)

XUV300 W8 1.2 Petrol: R 304 999 (Incl. VAT)

XUV300 W8 1.5 Diesel: R 324 999 (Incl. VAT)

In summation the XUV300 is a nice looking Compact SUV, that is surprisingly roomy, and has a good drive with some oomph. The only real downside is that their is no auto gearbox, at a time when these are at quite a premium in buyers thoughts.