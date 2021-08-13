Driven-Mitsubishi Xpander

Drove the Mitsubishi Xpander recently, a very under rated brand that produces really quality vehicles. The Xpander is a 7-seater MPV in essence, but looks like a SUV with rugged looks and good styling. Really enjoyed my week in this car.

So according to Mitsubishi, as the name suggests, the much anticipated Xpander is all about broadening one’s horizons, whether that be in terms of lifestyle choices, or family dynamics, and they are looking at strengthening their positions in both the MPV and compact SUV segments of the local market.

So let’s talk a bit about where the Xpander comes from, built in Indonesia, this plant now feeds markets in the Philippines, Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei, Cambodia, Bolivia, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Egypt, Sri Lanka, and South Africa. In 2019 the Xpander was Indonesia’s most exported car, with well over 64 000 units finding homes in countries abroad.

In the four years since the Xpander was launched in Indonesia, it has raked in numerous noteworthy awards and accolades. It has done phenomenally well in the Philipines and Vietnam, and also in SA.

Using Mitsubishi’s so-called Dynamic Shield Design, which is intended to express not only performance, but also protection, it has SUV like styling in the exterior, exuding confidence and ruggedness, a hallmark of Mitsubishi.

The new face with its black central area builds on this approach, but enhances it by adding a hint of sportiness and performance.

With sporty alloy wheels – 15-inch on the manual model and 16-inch of the automatic derivative – and wide flared fenders, the crystal clear headlights, daytime running lights and L-illuminated LED taillights that extend onto the tailgate add to the overall look. It also has 205mm ground clearance for a bit of off-road stuff. With a turning circle of 5.2 metres, the Xpander handles with the agility of a much smaller vehicle.

Into the cabin, and Mitsubishi strongly believes in the principle of ‘Omotenashi’ – a Japanese word that captures the way in which Japanese hosts pay attention to detail and anticipate the needs of their guests. This approach is clearly evident in the cabin of the all-new Xpander, which provides ample space for up to seven adults to travel in comfort and style.

The seating was very flexible, with a 60/40 split for the second and third row, making a flat platform for packing luggage etc. Occupant comfort is further enhanced through full automatic air-conditioning with a manual rear overhead cooler, electric windows all round, USB port in the front, 120 Watt power sockets to supply every row of seating and clever storage compartments under the seats to ensure that personal items are out of the way but within easy reach.

The steering wheel has all controls to make the car easily drivable, and it has a high-resolution rear camera, for good visibility.

Engine.

Powered by a 1.5-litre DOHC 16-valve aluminium block engine. This spirited powerplant features Mitsubishi’s Intelligent Innovative Valve Timing Lift Electronic Control (MIVEC) system and ECI multipoint fuel injection and pushes out 77 kW at 6 000 r/min, with 141 Nm of peak torque on tap at 4 000 r/min.

With a fuel tank of 45 litres, a claimed average fuel consumption in a combined cycle is 6.9 litres/100 km for the manual model and 7.0 litres/100 km for the automatic derivative. We found it had sufficient power, even at altitude. The suspension in the Xpander has been solidly reinforced which enhances the driving comfort. The quality construction and comprehensive anti-noise and anti-vibration measures make this vehicle stand out from the rest.

Safety.

Befitting its status as a people carrier, the all-new Xpander features a range of innovative safety features as standard. These include airbags for the driver and front passenger, seatbelt pre-tensioners with force limiters, an anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake force distribution (EBD), as well as an impact-absorbing structure at the front-end of the vehicle. Additional safety for young occupants is provided through ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Warranty and service.

The new Mitsubishi Xpander is covered by a three-year/100 000 km manufacturer’s warranty and a two-year/30 000 km service plan. The price also includes five-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance. Service intervals are set at 15 000 km/1 Year whichever comes first.

Pricing

Xpander 1.5L M/T: R299 995

Xpander 1.5L A/T: R319 995

Summing up, the Xpander drives well,and has all the space needed for an MPV, it has stiff competition from the Suzuki Ertiga, and the Toyota Avanza and Rush, so hopefully with good marketing, it should sell well.