Driven-Peugeot 3008.

Peugeot SA has recently fallen under the powerful Stellantis banner, which has a raft of brands under it’s belt. So we headed to Cape Town for the unveiling of the Peugeot 3008, which is pronounced with a thousand and not a double O. Since 2016 the 3008 has been a market leader Globally and in Europe, where the brand is hugely popular. In SA it is hope that the new alliance will inject some fervour amongst SA buyers, as to how incredible these cars really are.

So what is the fuss about the Peugeot 3008? For starters, it is entirely modernised, with the front redesigned, full LED rear lights and new body colour options which lends it a very elegant look.

Peugeot has not compromised on intelligent technology either – the new 3008 boasts the latest-generation driving aids, as well as the impressive new PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® with high-quality display headset and 10-inch high-definition touch screen.

The Exterior Looks.

The new front frameless grille, symbolises a nod to the modern, and the bonnet nose now proudly displays the model’s monogram.

Shiny black side scoops and a painted tread plate have been included into the new bumper from the original trim level, which also lend an air of sportiness to the 3008.

There is a specific grille on the GT model with a scalable design pattern to emphasise the stylistic upgrade of this version.

The front headlamps have also been redesigned to be more aggressive and include LED technology extended by hook-shaped Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) with chrome tips – a light signature perfectly in line with current Peugeot style and identifiable at first glance.

Full LED headlamps on the GT offer a high-tech, distinctive look, creating an extended light signature further optimised by the bend lighting function (EVS), which enhances visibility at speeds of up to 90 km/h.

The rear of the vehicle features new, upgraded headlamps with full LED technology (including reversing light), and displays the 3D claws for a punchy light signature. The indicators are sequential.

Covered with clear, smoked glass, the lights extend the black boot lid on each side of the vehicle, helping to visually widen the rear of the vehicle.

The GT Models have new 19-inch aluminium wheels that give the 3008 a planted feel and also seem to make it easy to handle, on very steep area’s like Chapman’s Peak, which we traversed.

The new PEUGEOT 3008 has some beautiful new colours, and we had the vertigo blue, but others are as follows:

Celebes Blue (new shade)

The Cabin

Front and centre is the new i-Cockpit® in the Peugeot 3008, and I love this.

The 12.3-inch digital headset, which is fully customisable and configurable, features a digital panel with “Normally Black” technology for high quality rendering with better readability and contrasts.

The new central touch screen is 10 inches in size. The screen is high definition and comes with a series of seven elegant piano keys – the “toggle switches” – allowing direct and permanent access to the main comfort functions: radio, air conditioning, navigation with voice command, vehicle settings, telephone, mobile applications, and hazard warning lights.

On the centre console, all internal combustion engines equipped with automatic gearboxes are now fitted with the driving mode selector as standard, allowing the driver to choose between Normal, Sport and Eco.

Some new trims are available in the upholstery, with the new Red Nappa Leather upholstery available as an option over the standard Black Nappa Leather. Also liked the New Dark Lime Wood, and new “Frameless” rear-view mirror on the GT. Personally I prefer black Nappa, but this is subjective.

Tech.

Our drive route in Cape Town could be considered quite challenging by some, with scenic panaramas and big drop offs to the ocean below, so the raft of safety aids aboard the 3008 were quite welcome.

Visiopark 1 with 180° rear view camera,

with 180° rear view camera, Visiopark 2 with 360° front and rear cameras,

with 360° front and rear cameras, Park Assist, sensors to assist in parking,

sensors to assist in parking, Active warning of unintentional lane (or roadside) departure with trajectory correction,

Driver Warning Alert, to detect driver alertness over long driving times and at speeds above 65 km/h by analysing steering wheel micro-movements,

to detect driver alertness over long driving times and at speeds above 65 km/h by analysing steering wheel micro-movements, Automatic switching to and from high beam,

Speed sign recognition and recommendation,

Active blind spot monitoring system (with trajectory correction). This function is available from 12 km/h,

(with trajectory correction). This function is available from 12 km/h, Hands-free tailgate,

Dual-pane sunroof (optional on GT),

Multi-point massage driver’s seat,

Electric parking brake.

Lane Keep assist, the system monitors road marking and road edge to actively assist in keeping the vehicle in the lane should it unintentionally drift across without the indicator being put on. Part of the Safety Plus package.

the system monitors road marking and road edge to actively assist in keeping the vehicle in the lane should it unintentionally drift across without the indicator being put on. Part of the Safety Plus package. Latest-generation automatic emergency braking (detects pedestrians and cyclists, day and night, from 5 km/h to 140 km/h depending on version) with collision risk warning,

The latter two being particularly useful over the steep and picturesque Chapmans Peak drive.

The Peugeot 3008 has Mirror Screen which accommodates Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ connection protocols. To recharge the devices, in addition to the wireless smartphone recharge, there is a USB socket in row 1 and on GT there are two new USB sockets in row 2. This is imperative in any modern car.

The new PEUGEOT 3008 GT is equipped with a 515 Watt FOCAL® high-end Hifi system, with French-style high-fidelity sound for the enjoyment of the passengers and stylized new loud speaker grilles (tweeters and centre channel), that now come in Belem bronze.

The Engine

In South Africa, the new PEUGEOT 3008 is available with the acclaimed 1.6-litre THP petrol engine. This engine pushes 121kw and 240Nm of torque, and it is quite capable. I have personally tested this engine over a trip of some 3500 km, and it stood up beautifully.

It’s mated with a six-speed auto transmission, which is smooth changing. We whizzed over the mountain passes and bends with aplomb.

The 3008 comes in three derivatives namely Active, Allure and GT the new PEUGEOT 3008 is set to appeal to an upmarket clientele.

ACTIVE – 1 7-inch Aluminium wheels / EcoLED lighting / Visibility Pack / Hands-free start / Dual zone Automatic climate control / rear Parking aid / Roof Rails / 8” Infotainment system with Mirror screen / Cruise Control with Speed Limiter / Rear parking assistance

ALLURE – 1 8-inch alloy wheels / Hands-free access and start / Hands-free tailgate / Ambient lighting / Tinted windows / Safety Plus package / electrically folding mirrors / Front & Rear parking aid + VisioPark 1 – 180deg. Camera / PET & Fabric upholstery

– 1 8-inch alloy wheels / Hands-free access and start / Hands-free tailgate / Ambient lighting / Tinted windows / Safety Plus package / electrically folding mirrors / Front & Rear parking aid + VisioPark 1 – 180deg. Camera / PET & Fabric upholstery GT – 19-inch alloy wheels / Black Diamond roof / Drive Assist pack / Full LED headlamps / Front & Rear parking aid + VisioPark 2 – 360 deg. Camera / Wireless Smartphone Charging / 10” HD Infotainment system with Navigation / FOCAL® Hifi / Massaging electric seats pack / Nappa Leather upholstery

Pricing

PEUGEOT 3008 Active R 514 900

PEUGEOT 3008 Allure R 574 900

PEUGEOT 3008 GT R 644 900

Not the cheapest SUV around town, but it certainly has class and elegance going for it. The 3008 looks premium, and a cut above the rest.